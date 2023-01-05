Nancy Reynolds News

The Rock House Ruritan Club will have a turkey shoot Jan. 7 with the doors opening at 5 p.m. Food will be available. The shooting will start at 6 p.m.

Grace Edwards and some of her friends went to New York City for New Year’s.

Happy birthday to Antionette Williams, Durwood Bennett, Don Bennett, Becky Moore, Junior Jessup, Von Robertson, Jack Crump and Stanley Warren.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Mrs. Charlie M Brown who passed away Dec. 22. She is survived by her daughter Dottie (Barry) Marshall and a son Jimmy Brown.

Sympathy is also extended to the family of Nancy Boles Brady. She is survived by her husband Ricky, daughter Elizabeth (Erik) Howard and her son Robert Brady.

Please remember Donnie and Gaye Tilley, Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Kathy Arrington, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Kathy Francis, Vickie G. Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Ruth McPherson, Doris Jo Secrist, Shirley Hicks, Marian Nunn, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.