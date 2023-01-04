Sheriff’s Report

The following arrests were reported by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office:

Coy Edward Sowder, 37, of 1594 Dodgetown Road in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with communicating threats.

John Michael Rock, 59, of 812 Birch Lane, Apt. 6B in Kernersville, was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with assault on a female and injury to real property.

Taylor Leann Larimore, 25, of 1570 Stewart Road in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Key Don Bevill, 26, homeless, was arrested on Dec. 20 for identity theft, possession of methamphetamine, assault of a female, assault inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

Brandon Andrew Leupold, 32, of 1256 Coon Club Road in Madison, was arrested on Dec. 18 for assault on a female.

Christopher Lee Pegelow, 39, of 1932 Brim Road in Madison, was arrested on Dec. 16 for assault on a female and communication threats.

Mason Lee Smith, 20, no current address, was arrested on Dec. 15 for failure to appear and consumption of alcohol.

Kathy Butner Smith, 66, of 1180 Germanton Road in Winston-Salem, was arrested on Dec. 15 for failure to appear.

Tabitya Cook, 19, of 1421 5th St. in Statesville, was arrested on Dec. 15 for simple assault and injury to personal property.

Tiffany Nicole Griffith, 32, of 9601 Reynolda Road in Tobaccoville, was arrested on Dec. 15 for school attendance law.

Teddy Ray Goins, 43, no permanent address, was arrested on Dec. 14 for fugitive warrant.

Angela Bullins Ratcliffe, 66, of 1633 Martins Farm Road in Madison, was arrested for simple assault on Dec. 14.

Terry Lee Cardwell, 52, of 1045 Vester Road in Madison, was arrested on Dec. 14 for failure to appear.

Charles Matthew Hatmaker, 18, of 1435 Mountain View Road in King, was arrested on Dec. 14 for order for arrest.

Ariel Maria Gonzalez, 21, of 1040 Shrub Oak Road in Pine Hall, was arrested on Dec. 15 for assault on a law enforcement officer with personal injury.

Danielle Leann Williams, 41, of 1040 Winding Ridge Road in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 14 for possession of heroin and possession of controlled substance in jail premises.

Michael Webster Vanderburg, 48, of 1044 Dogwood Drive in King, was arrested on Dec. 13 for possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/distribute and possession of marijuana.

Krystina Ashley Fornalski, 39, of 1201 Old Hiatus Road in Plantaion, Florida, was arrested on Dec. 13 for eluding arrest.

Timothy Gray Arcutt, 31, of 1160 Smith Ridge Road in Walnut Cove, was arrest on Nov. 13 for failure to appear.

Sabrina Nicole Perdue, 32, homeless, was arrest on Dec. 13 for failure to appear.

Brandy Lynn Ellison, 35, of 1115 Hanes Road in Sandy Ridge, was arrested on Dec. 12 for order for arrest.

Terry Allen Ayers, 40, of 1087 Red Oak Drive in Walnut Cove, was arrested on Dec. 12 for failure to appear.

Olivia Dawn Clayton, 28, of 225 Pine Street in Stuart, Virginia, was arrested on Dec. 11 for assault and battery.

Melvin Wayne Bouldin, 55, of 1621 King Road in Westfield, was arrested on Dec. 10 for failure to appear.

Jessie David Coker, 23, of 603 N. Main Street in Walnut Cove was arrest on Dec. 11 for order for arrest.

Stacey Renee Hall, 36, of 11 O’Hara Circle, was arrested for school attendance law violation.

Brian Andrew Chambers, 38, of 2583 Dogwood Fall Street in Winston-Salem, was arrested on Dec. 9 for domestic violence order.