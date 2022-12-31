Good News!

King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Nancy Reynolds Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Pine Hall Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Pinnacle Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Sandy Ridge Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.

Stokes Early College High School was recognized by the school board for earning the honor of a 100% graduation rate in 2021/22.

Karlee Worrell, Cafeteria Manager at Walnut Cove at Walnut Cove Elementary School, was named Employee of the Month.