Good News!

King Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.North Stokes High School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Lawsonville Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
London Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Mount Olive Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Nancy Reynolds Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Pine Hall Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Pinnacle Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Sandy Ridge Elementary School received the NC Academic Growth Award 2021/22.
Stokes Early College High School was recognized by the school board for earning the honor of a 100% graduation rate in 2021/22.
Stokes Early College High School was recognized by the school board for earning the honor of a 100% graduation rate in 2021/22.
Karlee Worrell, Cafeteria Manager at Walnut Cove at Walnut Cove Elementary School, was named Employee of the Month.
The Stokes County Schools Board of Education recognized schools for achieving and exceeding expected academic growth through a certificate given by the Department of Public Instruction. Each school was recognized at the Dec. 19 school board meeting.