Nancy Reynolds News

Reminder: The Rock House Ruritan Club will not have a turkey this Saturday night. We will start back January 7th.

Happy belated anniversary wishes to Debra and Doug Lawson. They celebrated 45 years together.

Happy belated 50th anniversary to Beverly and Ronnie Bennett.

Happy birthday to Helen Bowman, Bonnie Young, Sylvia Fagg and Cheryl Simmons Pruitt.

Kathy Arrington is a patient at the Woltz Home in Dobson with cancer.

Our family would like to wish everyone a Happy, prosperous New Year.

Please remember Tim Dwiggins, Jerry Manuel, Joyce Love, Sue Williamson, Kathy Arrington, Mary Holt, Dale Marshall, Doris Sams, Teresa Callahan, Kathy Francis, Vickie G Lawson, Rebecca Moore, Sue Lupo, Delano Creson, Jimmy Inman, Erline Merritt, Jo Ann McCreary, Doris Jo Secrist, Tom Tilley, Roger Boles and Danny Sisk.