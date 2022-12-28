Chick-fil-A opening soon

King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023.

The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year.

“I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”

Parrish has been with the popular franchise for almost 25 years and opened the Hanes Mill Road location in August of 2001.

“It’ll be different in some ways. It will have a newer design, but there will be a lot of similarities. Our drive through will be similar and the front counter layout. The back of the house will be somewhat different, but in a good way,” he said.

There’s an expansive patio in the front of the restaurant, conducive for outdoor dining and facing away from Main Street.

“The store was built on the property in the best way to accommodate for the most parking. It’s a big lot,” Parrish said. “The drive through will wrap around behind the store and the outdoor seating will be away from the road.”

Parrish has been working on bringing Chick-Fil-A to King since 2018.

“This area has supported us for a long time and it’s great to be close to opening.”

Parrish announced that new Chick-Fil-A build through a Facebook post in May of 2022 that garnered more than 41,000 views. He hoped to open the restaurant in the fourth quarter of this year, but said with construction schedules and supply hold ups, he’s now anticipating a mid-January launch or at the latest, the first week of February.

Sixty percent of the employees have already been hired and the additional 35-40 staff will be added soon, Parrish said.

The site includes a deceleration lane to assist with traffic.

The franchise also plans to honor “Hometown Heroes” by offering meals to local military members, teachers, first responders and medical professionals on designated days and will make a substantial donation to a food bank that services Stokes County.

