Local foster parents needed

There are currently 95 foster children in foster care throughout Stokes County and only 13 licensed foster homes.

“If a child is not able to stay locally, they have to go where there is a home available,” said licensing social worker at Stokes Department of Social Services, Sarah Essic. “Often this can be several hours away. So, the child is not only losing their family, but they’re also losing their community, schools, church, teachers, friends and everything familiar to them.”

Essic said having local foster parents increases the chances of children being able to stay in their accustomed surroundings. It’s also helpful for social workers who spend much of their time traveling out of county for visits.

“The child is closer to their removal home and family, which can support reunification efforts as well,” Essic added.

In Stokes County, there is a significant need for teenage foster homes.

“Usually, infants and toddlers are easier to place than teenagers, who still need love, guidance, teaching, and support,” Essic said.

As a community, foster parents play an important role because children need love and they need help breaking the cycle of abuse, according to Essic.

“They can help keep siblings together and it gives meaning to your life. You can help reunify families and be part of a support system for families in crisis. You can help serve as a role model or mentor.”

For those interested in supporting local foster children, social services is always in need of clothing items, shoes and school supplies. There are also opportunities to become a Guardian Ad Litem, who serve as a legal advocate in court on behalf of a child.

The next foster classes will begin Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.

“We will also be offering some interest events so that people can gather more information if they choose to do so,” Essic said.

A floating event is scheduled for Jan. 9 at 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1010 Main Street in Danbury, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at 106 5th Street, in Walnut Cove, Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. at 416 W. King Street in King and Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at 101 Pilot View Drive, in King.

For more information about foster care, contact licensing social worker, Sarah Essic at 336-593-2861 (ext. 1131); 336-402-0192, or sessic@co.stokes.nc.us.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.