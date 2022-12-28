Aging schools need facelift

Seven schools in Stokes County have less than 20 years before reaching the end of their 80-year lifespan, according to a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) performed by Peterson/Gordon Architects.

The architects were scheduled to present the findings and answer questions at the latest school board meeting in December but requested to reschedule to the first of the year.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jared Jones explained to the board the FCA was ordered by the county and conducted to assess the current condition of each of the Stokes County Schools buildings. It was provided to help determine whether to maintain, repair, or replace each of the represented school facilities.

Issues raised in the assessment were the level of unused capacity at most schools, overall trend of decreasing enrollment numbers and schools with higher enrollment numbers.

“We’ve talked about this as a potential funding issue and also mentioned the level of unused capacity at some of our schools,” Dr. Jones said. “I think it’s important to take away here that our elementary and high schools are operating at approximately 50% capacity. Some are higher and some are lower but as an average our elementary and high schools are operating at 50%, where our middle schools are operating at approximately 60% capacity. Obviously, this configuration can be costly to maintain and as noted in the study, as staffing and energy costs increase overtime the need to reduce the number of schools may surface.”

Peterson/Gordon’s inspection said all buildings have a lifespan where they perform at a reasonable level without the need of excessive repairs and the typical range is 50 to 100 years. After that extensive renovations or replacement of major building systems would be necessary. The study revealed while many schools in Stokes County are in good condition considering their age, significant repair costs will occur as their age exceeds the 80-year mark.

Currently, seven schools in the county have less than 20 years before reaching the end of their 80-year lifespan. The study identified the main building of Sandy Ridge Elementary as having eight years left, the main building of Southeastern Middle and the original gym of Nancy Reynolds having nine years. The main building of King Elementary was given 10 years, the main buildings of Pine Hall Elementary 12 years, London Elementary 14 and Pinnacle Elementary 15.

Peterson/Gordon recommended 100% renovations at King Elementary, London Elementary, North Stokes High, Pine Hall Elementary, Pinnacle Elementary, Sandy Ridge Elementary and South Stokes High. Sixty percent renovations were suggested at Mount Olive Elementary, 50% at Chestnut Grove Middle and Germanton Elementary and 40% at Southeastern Middle.

“As we know some schools are better candidates than others for renovations. We’ve had some schools that have had some recent additions which will cost less to renovate than others that have not had any construction over the past recent years,” said Dr. Jones. “When you look at that total cost to do the full renovations as recommended, it would be just shy of $91 million.”

Limited renovations would come in a little over $54 million, based on $150 per square foot, Jones said.

Maintenance and Facilities Director Ricky Goins believed the cost was on the conservative side and chairman Von Robertson agreed.

“Probably need to double that,” said vice-chair Dwayne Bryant.

“Obviously those numbers will significantly increase if that’s the case,” Dr. Jones said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.