School Board votes to give lump sum to North Stokes

North Stokes High School is set to receive $8,457.76 from a recent unanimous decision made by the county’s board of education.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jared Jones explained the request was due to construction at the North Stokes track, which has left the school unable to host any games or matches this year. In turn, it’s drastically impacted the school’s revenue stream and athletic department during the fall of 2022, Jones said.

In early November, Maintenance and Facilities Director Ricky Goins told the board a bid to fix the track was accepted and ground was broken, but there have been multiple problems. A catch basin supply issue, underground power lines being hit, and power lines needing to be relocated delayed the projected timeline.

Glen Thompson, the project manager, addressed the board as well and stated that due to recent rain, the curbing couldn’t begin. The asphalt would take a week’s cure time and the temperatures would need to be above 55 degrees or higher for 14 days. Thompson said the asphalt vendors wouldn’t operate during January and February and added they had 17 weather days that had already pushed them behind schedule. After discussion, the board decided to wait until the spring to complete the project. They agreed that a good lifespan of the track is better than pushing it through prematurely.

“The athletic department experienced a reduction in revenue obviously from gate admission and concessions and they also had increased expenses in fuel cost that they would not normally incur,” Dr. Jones said.

He calculated the breakdown on the loss in revenue at more than $3,400 in concessions, $2,200 in athletic gate loss and nearly $3,000 in added fuel cost.

“It’s my recommendation that the board of education approve a one-time reimbursement to North Stokes High School to help offset some of these added expenses and loss in revenue,” Dr. Jones said.

“I agree with filling the gap here,” said school board member Cheryl Knight.

After reviewing the totals, vice-chairperson Dwayne Bryant, said he was surprised the numbers were that low and suggested the board consider another allotment if needed in the future.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.