Home for the holidays

The Smith family in King moved into their new home just in time for Christmas. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News

The Christmas season is off to a magical start for the Smith family in King. Dennis and Tonya, along with their 13-year-old daughter, moved into their new home built through Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County just in time to celebrate the holidays.

After years of renting, the couple said they’d almost given up hope of owning their own home.

Like many others, Tonya explained her family applied for a traditional loan, but past financial mistakes followed them, and they’d been denied.

“It was discouraging, and we didn’t think it would happen. We filled out an application with Habitat and started the process. We’re so thankful that we did,” she said.

The Smith’s were ideal applicants, said local Habitat’s executive director, Diane Myers.

“Dennis and Tonya were motivated and dedicated to their dream of homeownership. They have been absolutely amazing partners,” she said. “They were renting a home that was older and in need of repair. They also didn’t qualify for a traditional home loan and struggled with the down payment requirements. They had to be able to pay a mortgage, which they could because they both work.”

The property on Hazel Court in King marks the 17th home built in Stokes County through Habitat for Humanity. Another home in Walnut Cove is slated for completion this coming spring.

“It is a basic yet crucial necessity for communities to thrive. It affects children’s education, a family’s health, and the community’s overall growth economically. As one example, if our teachers or first responders don’t have an affordable place to live in our community, we will lose them. Affordable, workforce housing is intricately woven into the fabric of every society,” Myers said.

There’s often a misconception that Habitat of Humanity gives away homes, Myers said, but each property is sold and homeowners have a 20 to 25 year mortgage.

“They fully own the home and begin building wealth much quicker.”

The process has been humbling and Tonya said it’s made a lasting impression on their lives. The couple committed to hundreds of hours of “sweat equity” through Habitat for Humanity, but they also observed the kindness in their own community.

“We’ve seen so many people and businesses come out and help build this house. Strangers that we didn’t know until now. We’re so grateful,” she said. “This is the best gift.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County visit https://www.stokeshabitat.com/

