Chamber taking nominations for annual awards

While the event is still three months away, the King Chamber of Commerce is putting together its annual awards dinner — and the chamber needs your help to do that.

And now.

A major component of the yearly gathering is the annual award presentation to local businesses, organizations, and individuals — including Business Leader of the Year, Retired Community Leader of the Year, Duke Energy Citizenship Award, RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company Innovation Award, and student leader awards to a representative from each of the county’s high schools.

According to Cathy Loveday, the chamber’s executive director, the awards committee which will ultimately select the winners is accepting applications now. “They can just email their nominations,” she said, adding that the email address is kingchamber14@gmail.com. The deadline is coming up soon — nominations will be cut off at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Loveday said there is not a formal application form.

“People should just email, and explain in the email why they are nominating the person…why they believe they should be considered.”

Each of the awards has different qualifications, she added. According to information released by the chamber, the award qualifications are:

• Business Leader of the Year is a current chamber member recognized for excellence in business practices, community involvement and personal ethics including integrity, stewardship, inclusion, initiative, teamwork and accountability.

• Retired Community Leader of the Year is for a retired individual who has promoted the local community through civic involvement, reflecting the characteristics of community values, and served as a role model to others. “This person doesn’t necessarily have to be a member of the chamber,” Loveday said. “Most of the time they are, or affiliated through Rotary Club or the Senior Citizens, but they don’t have to be a chamber member.”

• Duke Energy Citizenship Award is for an organization or group that has “set a standard and fostered a culture for citizenship, service, and community responsibility,” the chamber said in listing the requirements. “Commitment to service and/or civic participation over a sustained period will be considered in determining the recipient of this award.”

”We’ve given it to Rotary, Lions Club, Stokes Partnership for Children,” Loveday said. “It’s usually just a community non-profit doing good things in our business community and in the community, in Stokes County.”

• RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company Innovation Award. “This award is to recognize a chamber member who understands innovation as a catalyst for growth, and is leveraging a new idea, methodology, service, or product, making a positive impact in the community.”

• Future business leaders. This award, Loveday said, goes to a student from each of Stokes County’s high schools — West Stokes, South Stokes, North Stokes, Meadowbrook Academy, and Calvary Christian School. “It’s usually a senior who is recognized as a future business leader,” she said. The principals work with the awards committee in determining these students.

Loveday said once the nominations are in, the committee will comb through them, ultimately selecting the winner in each category.

She said each will be recognized during the annual awards dinner held at Jefferson Christian Church in King, which will be held in March, although an exact date has not yet been determined. “It’s usually a very nice, formal evening, just a nice evening to have a sit-down dinner and to recognize some of our leaders in the community.”

While the awards gathering has been an annual event since its inception in 1990, Loveday said this will only be the second year it is held in the spring. Prior to that, the dinner was usually held in November. Even in 2020, when much of the world was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Loveday said they held the event, with some attending in person while others took part virtually.

While the date hasn’t been selected, thus tickets are not yet available, Loveday did encourage individuals to send nominations for the awards to her at kingchamber14@gmail.com