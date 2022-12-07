’Christmas Carol’ to play in Winston-Salem

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem is joining a number of other theaters and playhouses in the region, presenting its own version of “A Christmas Carol,” to celebrate the holiday season.

This play, adapted by Charlie Lovett from the novel by Charles Dickens, opens on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce Street in Winston-Salem. Additional performances will be held Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 15-18. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $14-26 for adults (plus taxes/fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online and the box office is open for phone sales Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12–4 p.m. Call 336-725-4001 for tickets or purchase them online at www.LTofWS.org.

Imprisoned in the dark and miserly life he has chosen, Ebenezer Scrooge faces a fateful night of ghosts, memories, visions, and fears. Will the Spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come help him find the way to a kinder heart and a brighter future? This hopeful and merry adaptation by Winston-Salem native and New York Times bestselling novelist Charlie Lovett is sure to bring holiday cheer to the whole family.

“It was such an honor, and a fascinating challenge, to adapt this beloved story for the stage,” commented novelist Charlie Lovett. “A Christmas Carol is so many things, but one thing it isn’t is a play—that meant I had a lot of work to do, but it also meant I had opportunities to tease out elements of the story, always, of course, doing my best to be true to Dickens’ original. I hope audiences will enjoy the result and take away the spirit of the season when they leave the theatre.”

“We’re excited to bring this world premiere production to the community of Winston-Salem,” mentioned Executive Director Philip Powell. “This fantastical adaptation penned by New York Times best-selling author, Charlie Lovett, will delight audiences both young and old.”

A Christmas Carol will be directed by Ben Baker. Bland Wade will design the set, with lighting design by Dominick Riches and props by Alex Drake. Tara Raczenski and Molly McNair will design the costumes. Kristen Skidmore will stage manage the production. The cast is as follows:

– Drew Baker — Marely/Matthew/Undertaker/Gravedigger 2

– Joseph Bell — Young Scrooge/Mr. Portly

– Robert Bullington — Ebenezer Scrooge

– Angela Chance — Belle/Mrs. Fezziwig

– Jackson Colo — Child Scrooge/Peter Cratchit

– James Crowe — Bob Cratchit

– JP De Leon — Topper/Luke/Dick Wilkins

– Borden Douglas — David Cratchit/Chestnut Vendor

– Mills Douglas — Child in the Street/Pie Vendor

– Mimi Emmerich — Jane/Mrs. Pleasant

– Amy Fernandez — Mrs. Cratchit

– Louise Johnson — Young Belle/Christmas Yet to Come

– Michael Lauricella — Dr.Lutwidge/Murdstone/Old Joe/Gravedigger 1

– Nylah Lee — Fan Scrooge/Belinda Cratchit

– Jessica Lofland — Mrs. Dilber/Clara/Christmas Past

– Janice Lovett — Mrs. Gridley/Christmas Present

– Kennedy Matthews — Martha Cratchit/ Sarah/Rachel

– David McDonald — Freddy/Mr. Fezziwig

– Henry McNamara — Tiny Tim

– Keri Small — Caroline/Margaret

An opening night reception, with complimentary wine and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Raffaldini Vineyards and Compass Financial Services, will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“A Christmas Carol” runs approximately one hour and 40 minutes long, including one 15-minute intermission. It is appropriate for all ages.

For more information and tickets, visit LTofWS.org.