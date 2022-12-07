Students, musicians band together for Human Rights Day

John Hartman, Tim Sands, and Jacob Harbour are scheduled to take part in Friday’s Human Rights Day event. (Submitted photo) Calvin Vandergrift is lending his time and talents to raise money for Human Rights Day. (Submitted photo)

Multiple service organizations from Stokes Early College are bonding together this week to to host a fundraiser to assist the victims a bombing that took place more than 8,000 miles away.

On Oct. 24, a group of citizens of the country of Myanmar — formerly known as Burma — gathered at A Nang Po to celebrate the Kachin Independence movement and to support the pro-democracy movement in that country. The celebration, which included musical performances, was one of the region’s most significant annual festivities, with “hundreds, if not thousands” in attendance including artists, business owners and elders. Many had traveled from across the state to attend.

As the popular Burmese singer Aurali Lahpai was performing onstage and people reveled in the joy of the moment, the military regime that runs Myanmar launched an airstrike at the front of the stage killing the performer and as many as 80 people in the audience. More than a hundred were wounded, and many of the dead were those who died after the regime did not allow the emergency vehicles to get to the hospital.

The ambassadors of some 15 Western countries condemned the strike as a “violation of international law;” the military regime claimed the reports of deaths were “rumors based on fake news, false news and extorted news.”

To help those suffering from the continuing medical and hunger crises in Myanm, the local groups are banding together to raise funds. The key event of the fundraiser entitled Human Rights Day Concert to benefit the Doctors Without Borders medical relief program in Myanmar will be an evening of fun and entertainment from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at The Arts Place of Stokes 502 Main St. in Danbury.

All members of the community are invited to participate in the event by coming to the event, talking with those onhand taking part, and making a financial contribution. “Last year’s event raised more than $300, and we hope to do better this year,” organizers said. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières medical relief mission for the people of Myanmar.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10. It commemorates the day on which, in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Human rights are basic rights and freedoms that all people are entitled to regardless of nationality, sex, national or ethnic origin, race, religion, language, or other status.

Human rights include civil and political rights, such as the right to life, liberty and freedom of expression; and social, cultural and economic rights including the right to participate in culture, the right to food, and the right to work and receive an education. Human rights are protected and upheld by international and national laws and treaties.

Performers from Stokes County will be singing and playing instruments at the event. Those who have tentatively committed thus far are the perennials Hartman and Richey, The Amazing Varietones, Jacob Harbour, Tim Sands, Karlie Fowlkes and several other students and community members.

“Many of the performers have been with us across the years – some from the very first performance better than ten years ago at the Danbury Community Church,” organizers of the event said. “This event is made possible by these professional musicians’ willingness to volunteer their time and efforts for a cause such as this; in the past, we have raised money for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières medical campaigns in Syria, Bangladesh, Eastern Europe, Central Africa and Central America. This year’s focus on Myanmar is a critical need because of the dire situation there following the military coup earlier this year with over a thousand people being killed by the military, widespread torture, the restriction of humanitarian aid, denial of education, and widespread sexual violence by the military.”

Students from different service organizations from Stokes Early College High School, including the Amnesty International Club and the Fellowship of Christian Students, will be sponsoring this event. These two organizations are among the oldest continually active organizations at Stokes Early College with both organizations being founded shortly after the birth of the school.

Amnesty International is a global movement of more than 10 million people who take injustice personally and campaign for a world where human rights are enjoyed by all. It is independent of any political ideology, economic interest or religion. Amnesty International lobbies governments, and other powerful groups such as companies, making sure they keep their promises and respect international law and mobilize millions of supporters around the world to campaign for change and to stand in defense of activists on the frontline. The Stokes Early College Fellowship of Christian Students is a non-denominational Christian campus ministry and outreach to the students at Stokes Early College and Forsyth Tech. It seeks to reach out to high school college students with the love and truth of Jesus Christ. It does this through Christ-centered relationships, outreach and ministry, and is a designed to equip, empower, and encourage students to make a difference for Christ.