Walnut Cove community center nearing reality

On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.

The citizens of Walnut Cove and surrounding areas are one step closer to having their first-ever health and wellness community center.

A gallery-style presentation of the final designs done by the fourth-year interior architecture students at UNC-Greensboro will be open to the public from 3 – 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8 in Room 401 of the Gatewood Studio Arts Building, 527 Highland Ave, in Greensboro.

UNCG Professor Travis Hicks hopes that some of Walnut Cove’s residents will attend the event to see his highest-level students’ work.

“The more, the merrier,” he said of the viewing. During the three-hour time slot, attendees may drop in at any time and stay for as long as they wish.

The 18 UNCG students in Hicks’ class have been collaborating with Times of Refreshing (TOR), a 501(c)3 based in Walnut Cove, to help design a community center. In 2017, TOR raised $50,000 to buy the old Dodson Hotel property at 138 N. Main St. in downtown Walnut Cove to serve as the site for the coming facility.

The partnership between TOR and UNCG officially commenced on Aug. 30 when Professor Hicks took his class to The Well at 201 Second Street in Walnut Cove—headquarters of TOR. That initial gathering introduced the students to key residents in town, including Mayor Nellie Brown, Town Manager Kim Greenwood, local pastors, youth group leaders and others who have an interest in the coming facility.

TOR Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer, led the UNCG group on a walking tour of downtown Walnut Cove, pointing out historical and currently relevant sites. The students took photos of the property and town and made notes for their semester project—each of them assigned to complete an individualized design of their own.

“I cannot adequately express how delighted I am to be working with students from my alma mater UNCG to design my hometown’s long-awaited community center,” said Brewer. “Because we want this center to be a gathering place for local youth, I kept feeling that it would be a good idea to enlist the help of young people in designing the building.”

Her son, TOR Youth Pastor Elijah Evans, had his community youth group contribute to the design process by pooling their ideas and drawings. Then Brewer opened communications with local universities that had architecture programs. A Walnut Cove native who worked at UNCG referred Brewer to Hicks, who agreed to make the Walnut Cove community center the fall semester project for his advanced students.

Hicks’ community-friendly resume was a good fit for this small-town project. Not only is he an associate professor of interior architecture and the graduate program director of interior architecture at UNCG, but he is also the director of the center for community-engaged design in Greensboro. The center’s description says that it: “fosters community/university partnerships…[and] collaborates with community partners, non-profit organizations and municipal departments to address design-related projects in underserved areas and for underrepresented populations in the Piedmont-Triad area.”

With regard to a health and wellness community center, Walnut Cove qualifies as an underserved area. Residents have to drive at least 20 minutes to the nearest YMCA in King. The town has no gyms open regularly to the public or outdoor parks with accessible public bathrooms.

Another position that Hicks holds is director of the Main Street Fellows Program, which provided an interesting connection with Brewer. She was a longtime member of the Walnut Cove Small Town Main Street Committee which functioned within Hicks’ domain as director.

“It just seemed to be a divine appointment,” Brewer said.

Hicks was glad to find a hands-on assignment for his students. “This project sounded like the kind of project our students occasionally take on,” he explained. Hicks remembers his own early education in architecture when he had to work on imaginary projects that did not engage people in the community. He wanted something different for his students. The Walnut Cove project seemed like the perfect solution.

Now that the students’ designs are complete, the next step will be to find an architect willing to combine the best aspects of the UNCG students’ designs into an official architectural plan for the actual construction of the facility. But for now, Brewer is just excited to see the students’ ideas.

“I’m hoping some of the local folks can make the trip with me to UNCG on Thursday,” she said. “But if not, Professor Hicks and I anticipate that the 18 individual designs can soon be brought to Walnut Cove for public display.”

For the Dec. 8 design review gallery, metered parking is available at the rear of the building. On-street parking may also be available on Highland and Oakland avenues. The Oakland Avenue Parking Deck, behind the iconic Yum Yum’s diner, is a short walk from the Gatewood Building. For more information, contact Brewer via email at: theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com.