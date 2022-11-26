Grants available to family farms

NC AgVentures, a NC State Extension program, provides grants to North Carolina farmers and community groups for new and innovative agricultural project ideas that will increase farm profits.

The program, which is supported by the NC Tobacco Trust Fund Commission, will award a minimum of 40 grants to independent family farms. This is an opportunity for any producer who is thinking of diversifying, improving, or expanding their farm operation.

This is a competitive grant program, with individual grants up to as much as $8,000. Applications will be accepted from family farms in Stokes County, as well as from the counties of Surry, Forsyth, Rockingham Yadkin, Alamance, Alexander, Alleghany, Anson, Ashe, Cabarrus, Caswell, Catawba, Chatham, Davidson, Davie, Durham, Edgecombe, Franklin, Gaston, Granville, Greene, Guilford, Halifax, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Martin, Mecklenburg, Nash, Northampton, Orange, Person, Pitt, Randolph, Rowan, Sampson, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Wayne, Wilson, Wilkes, and Warren.

The application deadline is 8 p.m. on Dec. 15. For additional information contact a local NC Cooperative extension agent.