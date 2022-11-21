Four charged in gun robbery

YADKINVILE — Four individuals, including three juveniles, have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple weapons from a gun shop in Yadkinville.

While no additional arrests have been made as of Monday, the gun shop robbery was similar to a string of gun thefts in the region, including ones in Pilot Mountain and in Ararat, Virginia.

According to the Yadkinville Police Department, Jamarion Malachi-Javaughn Jones, age 18, and three unnamed juveniles were arrested on Wednesday following the Tuesday early-morning break-in at Foothills Firearms and Ammo.

All four of those arrested have been identified as or associated with gang members, authorities said.

That was the second robbery at the store in the past month. In the early morning hours of Halloween, someone crashed through the doors of the store with a car, then two people entered through the damaged door and gathered up handguns before fleeing.

The second robbery, caught on security cameras, occurred just before 3 a.m. on Nov. 15. Security camera footage at the store shows an individual wearing a hoodie enter the shop through the ceiling before letting three more masked individuals in hoodies in through the door. The four suspects grab several firearms, exit the door of the shop and then return for more before fleeing the scene.

Red Oak Outfitters in Pilot Mountain was also victimized in a similar manner, in what appears to be a smash and grab operation that took place at 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. There, a dark colored Nissan is seen on security camera footage smashing into the front of the store. Five individuals exit the vehicle to enter the store through the front door that was brought down by the Nissan used as a battering ram. A sixth individual moves from the back seat into the driver’s seat as the entry team begins their operation.

Rabbit Ridge Gun Shop in Ararat, Virginia, and a break in at Granite City Gold and Pawn Shop on South Main Street in Mount Airy over the past month have also been burglarized, with guns and ammunition stolen.

Law enforcement agencies in all affected localities had said prior to last week’s arrest they were all aware of the various break-ins and gun thefts, and the agencies were working together to determine if they were related.

In last week’s arrests, a search warrant was executed on Motsinger Drive in Winston-Salem and three of the individuals were taken into custody at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. Several of the stolen firearms were recovered in the search.

Jones was charged with felony breaking and entering, 28 counts of felony larceny of a firearm, three counts of felony conspiracy, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to personal property. He is being held in the Yadkin County Detention Center on a $1 million secured bond.

The names of the other suspects are not being released as they are juveniles but authorities said they are facing the same charges. Additional suspects and charges are pending, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies including the NC State Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as local police and sheriff’s offices were involved in making the arrests.