Tickets on sale for Horne Creek holiday events

PINNACLE— Anyone looking to attend a holiday program for themselves and their children which leaves the commercialization of today behind and instead highlights the simplicity of Christmases past need look no further — “A Child’s Christmas at Horne Creek Farm” and “Christmas by Lamplight,” would seem to be just what will fill the bill.

The children’s program will take place on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. The theme for this years’ program is “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” The fee for the program is $15, plus 7% sales tax, per child. The event fee includes light snacks.

Christmas By Lamplight will be held on Wednesday Dec. 7 and Thursday Dec. 8. Two time slots are available each day: 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., or 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. A hearty meal will be served prior to the program. Fee for the program is $25, plus 7% sales tax per adult. Horne Creek officials caution that this second program, the Christmas by Lamplight, is not a program recommended for children younger than 12 years of age due to the amount of sitting involved.

Activities planned for all of the programs inside the 1875 Hauser Farmhouse include: caroling, reading the Christmas Story, doing a Christmas craft, hearing select readings from the time period, and learning about the origins of some of our most cherished Christmas customs.

Reservations are necessary for all of Horne Creek’s Christmas programs. For ore information or to purchase tickets, contact Horne Creek Farm at 336-325-2298. No walk-ins will be allowed on the day of the events.

This program will be canceled in the event of inclement weather. Tickets are non-refundable with the exception of cancellation by Horne Creek Farm, a death in the family, or illness.

Horne Creek Farm is operated by the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources through its Division of State Historic Sites and Properties.

Horne Creek Living Historical Farm is located at 308 Horne Creek Farm Rd. in Pinnacle. To reach the site, take the Pinnacle Exit (#129) off US Hwy. 52 and follow the state historic signs. For more information, call Horne Creek Living Historical Farm at 336-325-2298 Tuesday – Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.