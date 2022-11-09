Stokes Veteran’s Day Celebration scheduled for Friday at King Elementary School

The King American Legion Post 290 and Stokes County Arts Council will observe Veteran’s Day on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 11am at the King Elementary School, 152 East School Street in King. The program had originally been scheduled for King Central Park, but due to the inclement weather forecast, all Veteran’s Day activities will now be held in the school gymnasium.

The program will begin at 11am with the Posting of Colors by the American Legion Post 290 Honor Guard. This year’s guest speaker will be US Army CWO Charles Lee, Assistant Director of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs. The West Stokes High School Band, under the direction of Band Director Will Nichols, will perform the National Anthem and special music for the program. The program will conclude with the tile dedication recognition, laying of the wreath, and special music provided by Mr. Ken Bloom.

This year’s tile dedication will include the following; Army – Kenneth Van Tilley / Vietnam 1967-1970, Kevin Van Tilley / Afghanistan 1992-2019, Timothy C Lankford / Germany 1966-1968, CW2 Robert Tayloe / Vietnam 1973-1996, 1SG Gary W Thomas, Sr / Vietnam 1963-1966, SP4 Steve Edward Badgett / Germany 1970-1972, Charles David Foy, Jr. / Vietnam 1970-1972, Charles David Foy, Sr. / WWII 1942-1945, Edward “Steve” Taylor / Germany 1968-1971, SGT Jonathan E Tilley / Iraq 2005-2009, CWO Dwayne Kelly Keaton / Afghanistan 2015-2022, Navy – Chuck Stackhouse / WWII 1940-1944, Air Force – CMSgt Robert E Wands / Vietnam 1968-1994, SMSgt Yvonne C Wands / Desert Storm 1976-2003, Marines – SGT Robert Cory Crumley / Afghanistan 2008-2012, James Earl Anderson / 1955-1961, Jack Arnold Seckman / 1956-1962.

Veteran’s Day is an official United States public holiday, observed annually on November 11 that honors military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I, as major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, when the armistice with Germany went into effect. The United States previously observed Armistice Day until it was renamed Veteran’s Day in 1954.

Additional participants included in this year’s Veteran’s Day observance will include Boy Scout Troop 409, Post 290 Chaplain Don Adams, Post 290 Judge Advocate Gary Thomas, and Post 290 Quartermaster Clif Kilby, with King Mayor Jack Warren invited to provide the celebration’s welcome and opening remarks.