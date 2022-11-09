Bridging the gap: George Cutchins on music and collecting

George Cutchins photographed with Bobby Atkins and the Countrymen with fiddler Timmy Martin in 1999. (Submitted Photo) A part of George Cutchins’ arrowhead collection. (Submitted Photo)

When George Cutchins was growing up near the Stokes-Patrick County line, his family found solace in the music around them. “When I was real small, we were took around to a lot of the festivals and fiddlers conventions,” says Cutchins. “My mother danced with the Patrick Henry Travelers. We were exposed to music pretty much our whole life.” Originally from Patrick County, Virginia, Cutchins got started in music at a young age and found inspiration from the old timers that played in the area. Music quickly became more than just a mere entertainment to pass the time while growing up on the family farm – it became a way of life.

Born in 1973, Cutchins’ father passed when he was only five years old. “We kind of had it pretty rough, and that’s what got us into music. There wasn’t too much to do back then,” says Cutchins. “My mom and my grandmother kindly took up dancing.” His mother’s love of dancing to the traditional music exposed Cutchins early on and soon motivated him to pick up an instrument himself.

“Our family has always been into agriculture; beef cattle, greens, and in the early years, tobacco,” remembered Cutchins. “I first started fooling with a guitar, I reckon I was seven or eight years old.” Soon Cutchins’ music interest shifted from the guitar to the bass, which would become his primary instrument because when he was coming up he realized there were rarely ever bass players at the local jam sessions. “I got a lot of influence to pick the bass up and start with it.”

Playing music came natural to Cutchins who honed his skills under the guidance of Dempsey Young, the mandolin player for the bluegrass group, Lost and Found, as well as Bobby Atkins from Bobby Atkins and the Countrymen. “One of my idols growing up was Ed Ferris. He was one of my idols to study as far as music; bass timing and the strategy in which he played. I was fortunate enough to come up being around a lot of The Country Gentlemen.”

At the age of 19, Cutchins met bluegrass and country musician, Jim Eanes, and played with him for a year, before he started playing with Bobby Atkins and the Countrymen. “I played with Bobby off and on for seven or eight years. I had a friendship with him for well over 25 years. A real close friendship.”

Over the past 30 years, Cutchins has played with several local groups including Don Smith and the Foggy River Boys. Smith, from neighboring Rockingham County, has had an active band since 1954, and now, at the age of 84, continues to make music. Cutchins has also played with the New High Country Boys, and is currently with a group called High Strung.

Featuring award-winning songwriter, Josh Hudson on lead guitar and vocals, Cutchins on upright bass, as well as Stewart Werner on banjo and his son, Stewie, on mandolin, High Strung was formed a little over a year ago and the group has plans to record an album in the future. “We do a lot of the traditional bluegrass and we do some originals.”

“Music has been a big interest in my life. I have performed all my life, and I am an avid collector of antiques. I do a lot of genealogy studies.” Cutchins acquired a love for collecting much in the same vein as his love for music. “Growing up in this area, things were kind of rough when I was young. Of course, everybody farmed and everybody used things – a lot of the old timers were still pretty primitive in this area. I had the accessibility to learn and to see a lot of the stuff that was used, which sparked my interest as a child to start collecting.

Cutchins has collected a lot of items over the years, ranging from tools, artifacts, and vintage farming equipment. Among the treasures that Cutchins has accumulated, he is particularly proud of his extensive arrowhead collection, primitive hand tools, vintage milk bottles, and old Ford trucks.

The music that George Cutchins plays and the items that he collects bridges the gap between the past and the present – a valuable keeper of local history and a preservationist of regional music traditions. As an upright bass player, Cutchins has won numerous awards and placed in competitions at fiddlers’ conventions including the Ashe County Fiddlers’ Convention and Mount Airy Fiddlers’ Convention. He will be performing with High Strung at the Sandy Ridge Music Association at the Community Center in Sandy Ridge on November 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.