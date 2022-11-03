Remembering the life and legacy of Clyde Moorefield

Clyde Moorefield with his son, Brian, and his grandson, Jalon. (Submitted Photo) Clyde Moorefield with his father, J. Clyde, and his son, Brian. (Submitted Photo)

Andy Griffith portrayed the country-smart, caring, nurturing father, who was an active and well-known member of his community on the beloved “Andy Griffith Show” that took place in the small town of Mayberry, North Carolina. If there ever was a real-life person with the characteristics of Andy Taylor, many Stokes County citizens would say look no further than King’s very own Clyde Moorefield, who passed away suddenly on September 26 at the age of 76.

Moorefield’s daughter, Sonya Cox, read through hundreds of comments on the City of King Facebook page honoring her father saying that the posts gave her and her family peace and comfort to know that Moorefield impacted so many lives. One of the posts even remarked that Moorefield was indeed the Andy Griffith of King, a statement that Cox would agree with. “I see the correlation there,” says Cox. “He was in the same vein as that. He was calm. You could always count on him. He was a problem solver, and would always go the extra mile to help people. It wasn’t just about fixing cars – he fixed everything.”

Moorefield dedicated 56 years of his life working for and later owning and operating Moorefield’s Automotive and Towing, which was started by his father, J. Clyde, in 1945. After his father retired, Clyde Moorefield took over the family business – even bringing on a third and fourth generation to carry on the legacy. Moorefield’s son, Brian, has worked at Moorefield’s Automotive and Towing for nearly 40 years, and Moorefield’s grandson, Jalon, works there as well. “Four generations have been there and ran it,” says Cox. “He couldn’t retire. We tried to get him to retire. He’s told people for the past year and a half that he is semi-retired. He let my brother take over the business, but he still went out there and changed oil, rotated tires, worked on cars, and helped diagnose problems.”

Jalon Moorefield credits his grandfather with instilling in him the discipline to be a great mechanic. “More and more when I single out the person who inspired me most, I go back to my grandfather,” says Jalon Moorefield. “Even from the earliest I can remember, he would teach me the ins and outs, the do’s and don’ts of being a mechanic. As I become older – a man, and then a spouse, and to this present day, a father – the lessons like that, you don’t forget. Pa loved his family and always put each individual he ever encountered first – whether he had known them for 50 years or just met them a few seconds prior. He was the most selfless man I had ever met and I just strive and hope one day to be half the man Clyde Moorefield was.”

People in the community would call on Clyde Moorefield for all sorts of problems and he was ready to help any way that he could. He would open his home to missionaries seeking temporary housing and even lent out his beloved truck to a missionary who was in King on furlough for a short period of time. “The guy let it roll over into a pond,” laughed Cox. “He was always helping people.” Shade tree mechanics would come to Moorefield to ask for advice – and Moorefield was always there to give it. He would offer people in the community the context they needed to resolve problems on their own.

Known for his sense of humor, Moorefield liked to carry on and pick with his fellow community members. “He would say to little kids, ‘can I be your Pa? Do you need another Pa?’ Everybody called him Pa. I would cut little kids’ hair all the time,” remembers Cox. “And, he would come in and wipe his hands off on a towel and say, ‘well I’m here to finish your haircut.’ The little kids would be all wide eyed.” Moorefield’s granddaughter, Bretten Cox, encapsulated her Pa in an essay she wrote where she said, “… I really admire him because he has such a great sense of humor and never falls short of getting a good laugh out of me. When most people think of a grandpa, they might think of an old, boring guy, but I like to think of my Pa as more of a funny and spontaneous guy. An example of that might be that he and my grandma eloped when they were only 18 years old. The reason I like this so much is because it reminds me that even though he is my grandpa, he was once a kid too, and he made some pretty risky decisions even though this one turned out for the better.”

Moorefield married the love of his life, Donna, on April Fool’s Day of 1964 while they both were still in High School. Moorefield graduated from North Forsyth High School in 1965. “Daddy was supposed to go to South Stokes the year that South opened,” recalled Cox. “But, he was already married so he went to North Forsyth because they offered half day school and half day to go to work.” Donna Moorefield owns and operates King’s Cabin Salon and Day Spa next door to Moorefield’s Automotive and Towing. The Moorfield’s daughter, Sonya Cox, has ran the beauty shop with her mother for 36 years. “When you work right beside both of your parents and see them every day, sometimes you take it for granted.”

Clyde Moorefield was an active member of Woodland Baptist Church. His faith undoubtedly led him to being the community leader that he was. Moorefield was instrumental in in the building of Calvary Baptist Church off of Spainhour Road in King, which has grown to become the Calvary Baptist Church on Main Street. Moorefield’s dedication to his faith lead by example and has now assisted in creating a space for community to gather in worship.

Moorefield is survived by his wife of 58 years; his daughter, Sonya Cox, and son, Brian Moorefield; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The loss of Clyde Moorefield is felt throughout the community and beyond. It has been said that the size of the loss is the size of the love. “There are so many people that he impacted,” says Cox. “I think the bigger the personality, the larger the hole they leave behind.”