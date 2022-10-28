Francisco News

We had our first official frost of the season this past week. It actually looked like a snow in the front yard of my house. Hope all the farmers were able to get their crops in before the cold. I remember priming tobacco when Daddy was afraid it was going to frost. We would prime it and lay it down in the field and then go back the next morning and pick it up. If it had frosted, the outer layer would sometimes be bitten but underneath was fine. It was a hard life but a good life.

I’m sure by now everyone knows about the remains of Sarah Hill that were found underneath the floor boards of a house in the quiet little community of Asbury. I pray that justice will prevail and that her family finds closure…so sad.

There are many churches in the area that are participating in Trunk or Treat this year at Halloween, which will be Monday night. The Francisco Auxiliary will be handing out treats to all ghosts, goblins, dinosaurs, and princesses and whatever may pay us a visit to the Francisco Fire Department from 5-7 pm Monday night. This will be fun!

We still have vendor spots available for the Francisco Auxiliary Christmas Bazaar which is scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Tables are $15 each or 2 for $25. If interested please call Amanda Bryant at 336-528-5188 to reserve a spot.

Please be in prayer for the Thomas Stevens family. Thomas had been dealing with health issues for a while. Please pray for comfort and peace for his wife, Betty and his sister, Frankie Martin.