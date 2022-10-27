Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County hosted inaugural dodgeball tournament

SS Marine Corps JROTC at the inaugural Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County Dodgeball Tournament. (Submitted Photo) Players at the inaugural Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County Dodgeball Tournament. (Submitted Photo)

On October 15, Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County hosted their inaugural Dodgeball Tournament to raise money to support development of affordable housing in Stokes County. The tournament was held in the gymnasium of South Stokes High School with six teams participating including the Saura Slingers (South Stokes High School staff), Salem 1 Printing, Carolina Signs & Lighting, The Wrecking Crew (JSM Solutions), The Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County, and The Pink Warriors (Walnut Ridge Assisted Living).

The Saura Slingers won the tournament winning a trophy and one thousand dollars.

“The inaugural event was designed to bring the community together for a night of family fun and in support of our mission of building homes, communities, and hope,” says Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County, Diane Myers. “I appreciate the support given by donors, players, staff and volunteers, especially Spark Fitness, in establishing what I hope becomes an annual event. I know there are many folks anxious to get teams together for next year and defeat the Saura Slingers.”

Affordable housing projects by Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County is currently working on a house in King and in Walnut Cove. Habitat for Humanity of Stokes County is hoping to host a sophomore dodgeball tournament next year.