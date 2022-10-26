Meet the candidates: Clerk of Superior Court

Brad Lankford (Submitted Photo)

Early voting started on October 20 and runs until November 5. Early voting sites in Stokes County include the Danbury Public Library meeting room at 1007 Main Street in Danbury, King Public Library meeting room at 101 Pilot View Drive in King, and Walnut Cove Public Library meeting room at 106 5th Street in Walnut Cove. From October 20 to November 2, the Danbury voting site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays; the King voting site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays; and the Walnut Cove location will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, as well. On Saturday, November 5, all three sites will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All the sites will be closed on other weekends. Election Day is November 8. Polling places will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polling locations will be at the Rock House Ruritan Community Building at 2889 North Carolina Highway 268 in Pinnacle (Flinty Knoll precinct), Piney Grove Middle School at 3415 Piney Grove Church Road in Lawsonville (Lawsonville precinct), Recreation Acres Community Building at 107 White Road in King (West King precinct), and South Stokes High School at 1100 South Stokes High Drive in Walnut Cove (Wilson’s Store precinct). Unlike early voting, a voter is assigned a specific polling place on Election Day based off where they reside in the county.

Meet the candidates running for Clerk of Superior Court:

Kathy Kiser:

Greeting to The Stokes News readers! I am Kathy Joy Kiser from the Quaker Gap community of Stokes County and want to express my eagerness to serve as the county’s Clerk of Superior Court and Judge of Probate. In September of 2021, I stepped out on faith and stepped up to the plate to run in this election for a position that I am well-qualified for. You may already know me or have met me at a community or church event or at a ballfield because I love to keep myself and my family connected to our community. You may have known me as a volunteer at King Outreach Ministry or at the Friends of the Stokes Shelter Adoption Center in Meadows. I have also served on the Quaker Gap Baptist Church Nursery Committee, as a children’s Sunday School and VBS teacher, as a 4-H Leader, and as a youth soccer coach. I know that each and every one of us need a safety net, and I want my children to be surrounded by family, friends, teachers, coaches, and church and community supports to feel loved, safe, and supported in being successful and giving-back members of society. Family is of utmost importance, and I would like to see Stokes County as a beacon on a hill and shine as a family community. I have met so many of you while I have campaigned over the past year and have met citizens who have moved here desiring to raise their children in the country and to live at a slower pace. People are drawn to Stokes County, and it, and we as its community members, have so much to offer.

Just as our county has so much to offer, I have a wealth of experience to offer Stokes. I am an asset to the court system as I have managed court records before some computer systems were available, and I been trained on and worked in ACIS, JWise, NCAWARE, FMS, VCAP, and SES. Only a few of you know what those are, but I definitely do, and that is a major reason I would hit the ground running at the helm of the Clerk’s Office. I also am offering my educational experience: I am a 1991 graduate of South Stokes High School and a 1994 graduate of Surry Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Paralegal Technology. In 1999, I returned to college while working full-time for Mr. Dean Hartgrove in the Stokes County Clerk’s Office, and I earned my Bachelor’s Degree through the Salem College Adult Evening Degree Program.

With my family’s support and blessing, I am running in the November 8th election to fill the Stokes County Clerk of Superior Court seat being vacated by Jason Tuttle’s retirement. My candidacy announcement was well-received, and I have been working hard to meet the amazing citizens who make up our county, enjoying community events as I have in the past, but now as a candidate eager to serve each and every one of you as your Clerk of Superior Court, whether you are a juror, probationer or inmate repaying your debt to society, foster parent, family member handling the estate of loved one, a grandparent caring for an at-risk child, a parent trying to gain custody, a landlord filing an action in small claims court… The court system not only deals with victims and criminals, but it impacts citizens in all walks of life. My experience includes over 18 years as a Deputy Clerk of Court, over 2 years as a Juvenile Probation Officer, and over 5 years as Judicial District 17-B’s (Stokes and Surry) Court Improvement Project Director—28 years total on my anniversary this October 24th. I will work with the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, King Police Department, Highway Patrol, Wildlife Enforcement, Park Rangers, and all other law enforcement agencies, the Resident Superior Court Judge, the District Court Judges’ Office, the District Attorney’s Office, Adult and Juvenile Probation, Department of Social Services, Guardian ad Litem child advocates, attorneys, and all other professionals to create a more efficient court system for our citizens and visitors to our county.

I have served as the county’s Juvenile Court Clerk for 18 years, with the first 10 of those years with all responsibilities of a Child Support Clerk. I was hired in October 1994 for the dual role with the intention of the Elected Clerk to split the duties into two positions, but that plan did not come to fruition until after I got my degree and left the Clerk’s Office to accept a Juvenile Justice position. I also served our county’s Clerk’s Office as a back-up cashier, as a civil clerk, and I handled some bookkeeper responsibilities as well. Initially as a juvenile clerk, I was essentially a “juvenile magistrate” because I was tasked with taking complaints from law enforcement, school staff, and parents wanting to charge delinquent and undisciplined youth. After a few years, I learned in a training hosted by the Administrative Office of the Courts’ Legal Counsel that taking sworn testimony of complainants and preparing juvenile petitions was not a duty of the clerk. I returned to Danbury and reported this to Mr. Hartgrove, and I spoke to the Chief Court Counselor about the need to give his department back their duties. Because of this, the Surry/Stokes Department of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention began staffing the Danbury office full-time. That was an early lesson of mine to ASK, not ASSUME, and to RELY on the LAW. I have continued to advocate for what’s fair and what is right. I am not afraid to say no to others in authority. I once told a seasoned, visiting judge that he could not have confidential juvenile abuse and neglect hearing recordings to keep in his home library. As a 21-year-old clerk, I told a school counselor that I would not let him charge a student with the wrong drug offense and would not guess on the correct schedule of the NC Controlled Substances Act. (Stokes County, we are so blessed to now have School Resource Officers! We need to appreciate such important decisions of the Stokes County School Board and the work of the Sheriff’s Department.)

Here are other duties I performed in the office that I am running in this election for:

• courtroom clerk to 4 district court judges

• conducted gun permit confidential record checks requested by Sheriff’s Office

• prepared notices of hearings, summonses, subpoenas, court dockets, and court orders and created form orders for court hearings

• trained judges, attorneys, social workers in using WebEx for virtual hearings during court closures (Covid-19), so that juvenile abuse, neglect, and dependency hearings would not be postponed

• trained clerks in recording hearings and maintaining tape logs (witnesses, exhibits, objections, etc.) after District Court court reporters were cut from the NC Judicial Branch budget

• enforced delinquent child support obligations by way of orders to show cause and orders for arrest

• set up civil cases and their pleadings, issues, calendar requests

• prepared writs of possession of rental property, and writs of execution for service

• assisted judges in issuing writs of habeas corpus and worked with the Stokes County Jail and with NC Department of Corrections for prisoners to be transported to court.

Here are more of my duties in the other judicial branch capacities in which I have served:

• spearheaded and led the Court Improvement Project grant for our judicial district and brought about system change in juvenile court proceedings and established and led a steering committee of key stakeholders from Stokes and Surry counties to work collaboratively to better handle cases involving abused, neglected, and dependent children in court

• established and led a forms committee and a rules committee and drafted local rules of court for juvenile matters and created court forms specific to our county

• tracked cases for compliance with our NC laws; brought issues such as unnecessary continuances and delays to the attention of the Steering Committee and judges

• facilitated Child Planning Conferences in lieu of a hearing before a judge to encourage early communication and discovery sharing to reduce delays in court

• independently prepared sponsorship applications to the NC Bar and scheduled and led 15 Continuing Legal Education events, inviting guests from the NC Attorney General’s Office, Indigent Defense Services, Surry and Stokes County Schools Exceptional Children’s Directors, and the directors of local resources to educate the court community, school systems, social services, and other community stakeholders about new legislation, local resources, and other topics

• presented local forms and procedures to a panel of District Court Judges in Raleigh who wanted to implement what was working for Stokes and Surry in their judicial districts

• planned Adoption Ceremonies for the Judges’ Office, inviting guests of honor from the county to match what each child had an interest in (Dr. Cowan for the child who wanted to be a vet, a firefighter, a Hanging Rock park ranger, the Arts’ Council Director for the children who had a knack for art and music)

• monitored juvenile and parent/guardian compliance with court orders as a Juvenile Probation Officer

• made recommendations to judges for services and consequences such as counseling, wilderness camp, “training school” for the juveniles based on behaviors/offenses, risk and needs assessments, mental health and substance abuse diagnoses

• used electronic house arrest units, curfew, and detention days for community protection

• filed Violations of Probation when necessary and Motions for Order to Show Cause against neglectful parents.

Because of my dedication to the court system and my community, I served on the Stokes County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the System of Care Community Collaborative, and Project Connect the Dots, which examined alcohol-related vehicle deaths for our judicial district and examined strategies for prevention. I also took advantage of available trainings, such as ASIST/Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, Writing Effective IEP’s, Stokes County Sheriff Department & SBI Home Meth Lab Suspicion Training, Forsyth County Animal Control and District Court Judges’ Exploring the Connection between Animal Cruelty and Domestic Violence, and DPS Division of Juvenile Justice Raise the Age and School to Justice Training.

In my 28 years of service to Stokes County, I have developed a rapport with and respect from judges, law enforcement, attorneys, social workers, and other professionals, and the public. I put my foot in the door as a 19-year-old paralegal intern in 1993, and upon my employment soon after I stepped up to the plate, cross-trained, took on more than I had to, helped in all Clerk’s Office departments to provide exceptional customer service and to work for a more efficient court system. There are so many duties within the Stokes County Clerk of Courts Office, but there is no budget controlled by the Clerk, instead there are monies held in trust, including those for minor settlements in litigation surrounding motor vehicle and other accidents. There are court fines and costs, probation supervision fees to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction, and jail bed and service fees, which come in and back out as disbursements to the Sheriff’s Department. Restitution is paid in by defendants for victims, which is paid right back out to the victims. The AOC in Raleigh controls the budget; Stokes County controls the budget that is set for the court system for use of the county’s facilities (courtrooms, etc.).

As to the financial aspects of the office, I would make improvements in how judgments and liens are entered that show up in title searches when you all buy and sell real property. I will continue to work with judges to assist in ascertaining which defendants are indigent and which ones are not and who of those need to be responsible for their court-appointed attorney fees, so that NC taxpayers do not take on those costs more than they are required to. I want to put a stop to domestic violence victims’ identifying information sheet being filed the court record and instead go directly to the Sheriff’s Department. The document lists where the alleged victim is staying for safety and his or her family and friend’s numbers as emergency contacts. This form gets filed in the public court file and is stamped “defendant does not get a copy of this,” but the offender has the same access to the file as you and I do. As the elected clerk, I would have the ability to improve the gun permit confidential record background checks. To reduce wait times and hassle, under my leadership, all 14 clerks would be trained to perform those checks for the public and Sheriff’s Department. While working as a Civil Superior Court Clerk in Forsyth County, I have gained experience in “big money” cases and cases involving condemnations and the law of eminent domain, in which the government takes private land “for the use and the good of all.” I have entered judgments and the satisfaction of judgments, which were familiar to me since I helped hand stamp the old judgment docket books before computer records were available as a 19-year-old and as a tech student in bankruptcy law and real estate law courses. Most importantly, the Clerk of Superior Court is a position of neutrality, which is defined by the dictionary as the absence of decided views, expression, or strong feeling. You can be confident that I will impartially and fairly serve Stokes County with the wealth of experience and pertinent education that I bring with me.

I can assure you that I will not allow staff to be disrespected or allow the public to be disrespected, nor will I allow anyone to run over me or my staff. As a young, lady clerk I have been able to de-escalate situations in the office involving visitors who lacked anger control and class. Once I dialed into the Judge’s Chambers to “borrow” his bailiff for a situation that did not rise to the level of panic but was more than I wanted to tackle at age 21. As soon as the cussing, yelling man saw the bailiff coming up the hall, he shut his mouth, spun around, and walked out. Stokes County, we have had an excellent Lady Clerk, Pauline “Sis” Kirkman, in the past, and I promise that I will serve you well and work hard to fill the shoes of the lady clerk and all of the clerks who have gone before me. It would be an honor to serve as your Clerk of Superior Court! Please vote in every election, and I will be truly grateful for your specific support of me. Early voting is available at our libraries now and through November 5th. I deserve this prestigious position, and Stokes County deserves the most qualified candidate. Thank you for your time!

Brad Lankford:

About Me: I was born and raised in Stokes County. I’ve lived here almost all my life. I currently live with my family on North Stokes School Road in Danbury. I graduated from North Stokes High School and UNCG with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication. I began my professional career in October 1989. I have 30 years of State and Local government experience. I’ve been married to my wife Lisa for twenty-six years. We have three teenage children, Connor, Christina and Lucas. They are in the eleventh, tenth and ninth grades respectively. All three are in Stokes County Schools. I am a member and a Deacon at Crossroad Community Church in Lawsonville. I’m also a member of the Lawsonville Ruritan Club and the current Chairman of the Stokes County Aging Committee. I enjoy spending time with my family, traveling and riding ATVs. I’m a lifelong Republican and Conservative. I come from a family of lifelong Republicans. My father, Ernest, served Stokes County for thirty-two years on the Board of Education and as a Stokes County Commissioner. Both my father and mother instilled in me a duty to serve others. Growing up I had a special needs sister living at home. She was a joy to my entire family, full of love and gentleness. It was actually my sister that got my dad involved in running for the Board of Education. He supported funding to increase opportunities and services for Special Needs children in Stokes County Schools. Unfortunately, both my mom and sister have passed. My philosophy is to love God and to love my neighbor. I live my life by the “golden rule” to treat others as I would like to be treated. I’m a constitutionalist and I believe in individual freedoms. I’m a patriot. I love our country and honor those that have fought to preserve our freedoms. I consider myself more of a public servant than a politician. I ask for your vote and will consider it an honor to be elected and continue to work for the citizens of our great county by being your next Clerk of Superior Court.

Define: The Clerk of Court is a constitutional office and is the hub of all judicial proceedings in each county. The Clerk of Court provides access to our courts. The Clerk of Superior Court has five main responsibilities and authorities. First the Clerk of Superior Court is a judge. As judge of probate the clerk has jurisdiction over matters relating to the probate of wills and the administration of estates. Other judicial responsibilities of the Clerk of Court are to preside over adoptions, competency hearings, power of attorney and guardianship proceedings, foreclosures and many other civil hearings. The second responsibility of the Clerk of Superior Court is an Administrator of the Courts and is responsible for overseeing the issuance of summons, setting up the court file, docketing and indexing case files and issuing subpoenas. The third responsibility of the Clerk of Superior Court is to oversee the record keeping. The clerk is responsible for the integrity of every case filed. All lawsuits, civil actions, criminal proceedings, or other matters brought before the court are filed in the clerk’s office. These records must be secured, maintained and stored in a safe place for current and future examinations. The fourth responsibility of the Clerk of Superior Court is to oversee all financial transactions. The Clerk of Court’s office is responsible for receiving millions of dollars each year that come from fees, fines and other activities. These funds must be collected, documented, and disbursed accurately. Funds received in the clerk’s office go to the state (probation/parole, transcripts fees, community service fees, etc.), to citizens (restitution to victims, civil judgments, alimony, etc.), to local governments and schools (fines, forfeitures, etc.), to other local entities such as law enforcement, and to special operations. These funds must be accounted for properly and the state audits each year for accuracy. The fifth and final responsibility of the Clerk of Superior Court is to be a leader in the office. It’s the clerk’s duty to supervise staff and ensure the work is completed efficiently and correctly. Each county’s staffing and resources may vary, but the overall duties and obligations are similar. There are typically six divisions, criminal, civil, juvenile, special proceedings, estates and bookkeeping. Deputy clerks, assistant clerks and bookkeepers work with the Clerk of Superior Court to carry out all these duties, but it’s the Clerk of Superior Court that is ultimately responsible. Therefore, it is essential that the Clerk of Superior Court has experience in supervising a large staff and in being responsible for the day-to-day activities of running a multi-faceted department. I have the unique experience of having served as a judicial official and as a department leader. For the past eighteen and a half years I have served Stokes County residents as a Magistrate in Stokes County Courts for four and a half years and as Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools for fourteen years.

Interest: As stated above I had the pleasure of serving as a Magistrate for Stokes County Courts. It was during this time that I developed an appreciation for our legal system. The United States has the best legal system in the world. As citizens we have the opportunity to have our grievances heard and adjudicated. Our society – through our judicial system – punishes those that violate our laws, but allows defendants the opportunity to face their accusers and receive a fair hearing based on facts. The court system is also there to settle disputes involving property and all civil matters and serves the citizens as an arbitrator to ensure that property disputes are settled peacefully. I enjoyed being part of the court system for four and a half years. I left to take the job of Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools. I served as Director of Transportation for fourteen years and enjoyed that opportunity as well. There I developed my skills as a supervisor and leader. I learned how to work with, motivate and support staff. I also learned how to make decisions and solve problems to help our department fulfill its mission and serve the public successfully. I believe that to be an effective leader you have to put others first. You have to treat others like you want to be treated and you have to go the extra mile to give respect and empathy to those that are looking to you for help. I enjoy serving and helping others and I believe that this opportunity will provide me with the chance to do so. My future in in your hands. It would be an honor for me to serve you as your next Clerk of Superior Court. If elected I will put forth the same steady effort and commitment that I’ve put forth in every job that I’ve held.

Experience: First, I have thirty years of experience in state and local government, including the most recent eighteen and a half years serving Stokes County. I served as a Magistrate for Stokes County Courts. I took the oath of office in January 2003 and served until August 2007. For those unfamiliar with a Magistrate, a Magistrate is an appointed judicial official. To become a Magistrate, you apply to the Clerk of Superior Court. The Clerk of Superior Court reviews the applications and makes recommendations to the Chief Superior Court Judge. The Chief Superior Court Judge interviews the applicants and makes the final selections for appointment. The Chief Superior Court Judge makes the appointments in an official court proceeding. Once appointed Magistrates are supervised by the Chief District Court Judge. A Magistrate is the first point of contact in the judicial system. Law enforcement officers go to the Magistrate to present evidence to charge someone with a crime. Defendants are also brought before a Magistrate, after being arrested, in order to be formally charged. Once charged, the Magistrate conducts a pre-trial release hearing to determine the conditions for release from custody. Magistrates can also take testimony from citizens that wish to charge other citizens with misdemeanors such as trespassing or simple assault. Magistrates issue domestic violence protective orders, temporary custody orders and involuntary commitment orders to have someone taken in for a psychiatric evaluation. Magistrates hold civil small claims court. Magistrates can accept bond payments to release a defendant from custody. Finally, a Magistrate can perform civil marriage ceremonies. So, my experience as a Magistrate has given me tremendous insight and experience in our legal system and has prepared me for the judicial duties of the Clerk of Superior Court. My fourteen years as Director of Transportation for Stokes County Schools has given me experience of leading the day-to-day operations of a multi-faceted county department. As Director, I supervised a staff of nine folks at the Bus Garage and had a supervisory link to seventy-five school bus drivers. I oversaw the maintenance and repair of all the vehicles in our fleet including school and activity buses as well as service trucks, central office vehicles and school-based vehicles. I worked with the Cost Clerk to make sure that our budget was followed and our expenses, parts inventory, repairs and services were documented and that we had a clean audit year after year. I worked with our Routing Coordinator to make sure our bus routes and passenger stops were efficient and safe. I handled citizen complaints and concerns and prepared all state reports. I had a great staff and we worked well together to accomplish our mission which is to transport students safely to and from school, field trips and sporting events. I reported to the Superintendent of Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and the Board of Education. I believe that my unique experiences of working in Stokes County Courts and managing a major department for Stokes County Schools has provided me with the necessary judicial and leadership experience needed to perform all the duties – described in question 2 above – to be the Clerk of Superior Court.

Why choose me: This is a tough but important question. I got to know Ms. Kiser when I worked at Stokes County Courts as a Magistrate. From what I know about her, Ms. Kiser is a nice person, very bright and a good wife and mother. I don’t believe in personal attacks by opponents in a campaign and I won’t attack Ms. Kiser’s ability or character. The biggest difference between my opponent and me is our political affiliation and ideology. Ms. Kiser is a Democrat and I’m a Republican. I’ve had folks ask me why the Clerk of Court is an elected position. What does politics have to do with being the Clerk of Court. After all, don’t you have laws to follow? Of course, and regardless of who is elected, that person will have to follow the law. But as stated in question two above, the Clerk of Superior Court, as judge, will preside over matters relating to the probate of wills and the administration of estates. Over competency hearings, power of attorney, guardianship proceedings, foreclosures and many other civil hearings. It’s one’s ideology that will influence how they interpret the law, adjudicate, and render judgement in a case. So, you have to decide. If you find yourself in a hearing. Do you want someone with conservative or liberal views? That’s the difference between us. Ms. Kiser states on her website: “I believe that it’s so important that we have the most experienced people possible involved to make sure that your tax dollars are being well spent.” I agree with that. Ms. Kiser has worked in the Judicial Branch and as Deputy Clerk. But she has never been the Clerk of Superior Court. Neither have I. So, we’re both the same in that neither have been the Clerk of Court. She has worked more years in the Judicial Branch, but I have more experience managing and running a major department. As Director of Transportation for fourteen years, I had to complete budgets, manage day-to-day issues, solve problems, supervise staff, participate in audits, and oversee operations. This leadership experience has prepared me for this job and cover four of the five main responsibilities and authorities of the Clerk of Superior Court as stated in question two above. I have also presided over hearings and adjudicated cases as a Magistrate judge, which covers the first responsibility and authority of the Clerk of Court listed above. All together I have 30 years of governmental administrative experience. So, you the voters will decide. I believe my experience qualifies me for this job. So, like I stated earlier. The real decision of who you will support comes down to political philosophy. Do you want a conservative or a liberal in this office? I believe that I have the judicial and leadership experience to successfully serve the citizens of Stokes County as your next Clerk of Superior Court. During my thirty years of public service, I’ve had the opportunity to work in both local and state government. I’ve gained valuable insight in how government works. On the proper role of government in our lives. Government is there to support and serve its citizens, not run their lives. I have a servant’s heart and the common sense it takes to make good decisions. My faith keeps me grounded. My family supports and loves me. I was nominated to become a Magistrate by the Honorable Dean Hartgrove. I was appointed and then re-appointed as a Magistrate by two separate Superior Court Judges, the Honorable Judge Clarence Carter and the Honorable Judge Moses Massey. I was supervised by two different District Court Judges, the Honorable Judge Bud Oliver and the Honorable Judge Chuck Neaves. My job performance as Magistrate was never questioned and I left in good standing. I’ve been told by law enforcement, folks in the District Attorney’s office and folks in the Clerk of Court’s office that they thought I did a good job as a Magistrate. If I didn’t believe that I could do this job I wouldn’t be here running for office. But I do believe that I am ready and able. The choice is up to you the voters. I humbly ask for your support and it would be my honor and privilege to serve you, the citizens of Stokes County, as your next Clerk of Superior Court.