King Senior Center designated as a North Carolina Senior Center of Excellence

King Senior Center was designated as a North Carolina Senior Center of Excellence on September 15 by the NC Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Aging and Adult Services (DAAS). Centers of Excellence provide exemplary services and opportunities to their communities and serve as mentors and models to other centers. King Senior Center completed a self-evaluation which was reviewed by an independent site team. Based on their evaluation and recommendation, DAAS certified King Senior Center as a Center of Excellence.

“We have been working towards this goal for a long time,” says Paula Hall, Center Director. “This designation further exemplifies the great programs and services that are being offered to older adults in our community. We are a central hub, not only for health and wellness programs, but for education, cultural arts, and social activities. And we are a contact point to help seniors get the services and support they need. All senior centers work to meet the needs and interests of older adults in our communities,” adds Hall.

Stokes County has two senior centers, King Senior Center and Walnut Cove Senior Center. Both centers provide information and referral, case assistance, congregate (group) or home-delivered meals, employment and training assistance, legal aid, health insurance counseling (SHIIP), transportation, volunteer opportunities, educational classes, cultural programs, health, wellness and exercise classes, support groups, and much more.

“Some people may not realize that senior centers also promote advocacy around the issues that affect older adults. We also help to educate non-seniors to better understand the affects of aging,” Hall shared.

To learn more about the King Senior Center, the City’s new Center of Excellence, stop by Monday-Friday from 8:30am-5:00pm at 107 White Rd, Lower Level of King Recreation Community Building (entrance in back of building.) Phone: 336-983-0751 Website at https://www.ci.king.nc.us/seniorcenter Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CityofKingNC