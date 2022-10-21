Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association honor volunteers for 50 years of service

The Stokes County Fire & Rescue Association in conjunction with their respective local fire departments recognized 72, 25-year current service members across Stokes County as well as 12, 50-year current service members at the recent Bells Across America ceremony. They were all awarded longevity certificates as well as challenge coins from the SCFRA.

At the October 10th County Commissioners’ Meeting, the service members were recognized by the County Commissioners and Stokes County Fire Marshal, Scott Aaron.

“Loyalty is not easy to find anymore,” says Commissioner Mendenhall. “A lot of people will come and take a job, and if they get offered a job with a little more pay, they will jump and go to another county. For the people here, who have made Stokes County your home, and you’ve worked here all your life and you give service to this county – I just want to say to you, I appreciate everything you have done for this county.”

Commissioner Barneycastle also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers. “Stokes County should be proud of the 50 years that everybody has dedicated their life to as they volunteered – no pay – for 50 years,” says Commissioner Barneycastle. “There are not many people that can sit and say that today.”

Commissioner Cox expressed her gratitude to the fire service. Two weeks prior to the day of the Commissioners Meeting, Cox’s father suddenly passed away and she commended the first responders for their efforts. “When you are on the receiving end of needing help and needing it quickly you really do realize how important it is,” says Commissioner Cox. “I am very thankful to our county and our sheriff’s department, Brandon Gentry and his team, and everybody that did respond to my dad’s accident.”

Stokes County Fire Marshal, Scott Aaron, addressed the Commissioners at the podium briefly discussing the history of organized fire protection in Stokes County, which began in 1955 with the King Fire Department. “Through the years, many men and women have served the departments to protect the life of property,” says Aaron. “Each year at the Fallen Firefighters Ceremony, the Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Stokes County Fire and Rescue Association honor these Firefighters who have served their community… 50 years of dedicated service is hard to find these days especially when it’s a volunteer.” Aaron presented a plaque that will be on display at the Stokes County Fire Marshal’s office in dedication for those who have served.

“50 years of dedication to service, particularly through volunteerism is a rarity and warrants our gratitude and respect.”

Those that were honored at the County Commissioners’ meeting for the volunteer service to Stokes County fire departments include Stephen Jessup, Francisco, Station 34; Wiley Burcham, Sauratown, Station 38; Donnie Mabe, Danbury, Station 39; James Junior Hicks, Danbury, Station 39; McRay Greene, Jr., South Stokes, Station 40; Michael James, South Stokes, Station 40; Jimmy Gray Mitchell, South Stokes, Station 40; Barry Stevens, Lawsonville, Station 32; Ray Wilson, Lawsonville, Station 32; Wayne Tilley, Lawsonville, Station 32; Dennis Manuel, Pilot Rescue, Squad 86; and Michael Kiser, Pilot Rescue; Squad 86.