Stokes native crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance

Stoke County’s Heather Worth (on right) crowned Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. (Submitted Photo)

On October 2, Heather Worth, 37, competed in the NC/SC Regal Elegance pageant representing Stokes County at the Van Dyke Performance Space in Greensboro. After going through four rounds, Worth was crowned Mrs. North Carolina. In addition, Worth was the first person to win the title with a hearing impairment. Worth has been hard of hearing since she was five years old. It is Worth’s goal in her reign year to talk about mental health, bullying, and disability rights. The National Regal Elegance Pageant will take place in New Orleans in August, where Worth will compete for the title.

“To have the honor to be Mrs. North Carolina Regal Elegance is a huge deal,” says Worth. “I wasn’t expecting it, but I am truly blessed to have received this honor. I am planning to go around and share my story in hopes that I can make a positive impact.” Worth’s mission in her her new role is to initiate positive change for individuals in the disabled community.

From King, Worth attended Stokes County schools before going to Central North Carolina School for the Deaf, where she was a student until the school closed down in 2001. Worth went on to graduate from Gospel Light Christian School in 2005.

The Regal Elegance National Pageant recognizes outstanding women across the U.S. while bringing awareness to Type 1 diabetes research. The pageant is also spiritual based and focuses on strengthening participants’ spirituality while raising awareness for a cause. Greensboro native LaMetria Johnson is the national director for the Regal Elegance National Pageant.

The National Regal Elegance Pageant will be held on August 10th through the 13th.