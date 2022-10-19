10th Reach the Peaks Challenge set for this weekend

If you’re looking for the ultimate North Carolina recreational challenge, you need look no further than Stokes County, North Carolina and the 10th Reach the Peaks Challenge scheduled for this Saturday, October 22 at Hanging Rock State Park.

Annually organized by the Stokes County Arts Council, the 2022 Challenge will include a 10+ mile route that begins and ends at Hanging Rock’s Historic Bathhouse and include the peaks of Hanging Rock, Wolf Rock, House Rock, Cook’s Wall, and Moore’s Knob. “Hikers and trail runners have enjoyed the different route changes we’ve incorporated into the challenge the past few years” stated Stokes Arts Director Eddy McGee. “This year, in honor of our 10th anniversary, we are going back to the original route with just a few minor adjustments”. he added.

Check-in and day of registration begin at 7:30am at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury, with all participants required to begin the challenge no later than 10am. Participants will receive an event t shirt, farm to feet socks, 10th anniversary wooden emblem and complimentary treat from Rocky’s Coffee & Ice Cream, as well as an embroidered “I Conquered Reach the Peaks” patch for completing the challenge.

The event supports Arts Education Programming in Stokes County Schools, which in recent years has included the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera, UNCG-NC Theatre for Young People, Mike Wiley Productions, and Mars Hill University Bailey Mountain Cloggers. The event also supports special projects of Hanging Rock State Park. Sponsors for the 2022 Reach the Peaks Challenge include Carroll Signs & Advertising, Duke Energy, Flow Subaru, Cypress Benefit Solutions, Johnson’s Modern Electric, and Carolina Farms & Homes.

To register for the 2022 Reach the Peaks Challenge or for more information, visit www.StokesArts.org or contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159.

Contact: Eddy McGee, Executive Director

Stokes County Arts Council, stokesarts@gmail.co