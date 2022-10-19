Human remains discovered in yard on Asbury Road

According to media outlets, investigators have discovered human remains in the yard of a vacant home off of Asbury Road in Westfield.

The NCSBI called upon the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Sheriff’s Office to execute a search warrant at the 1700 block of Asbury Road where human remains were discovered on the property.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a crime scene unit, have searched the property. On Tuesday, a backhoe was brought in to help dig for further leads on the property.

The remains are being sent to be examined by the state medical examiner. At this time, the identity and cause of death have yet to be determined.

This is a developing story. Anyone with any additional information are being asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8506.