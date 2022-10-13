Huckleberry Mountain Farms to host classic hayrides, tractors, and views

On October 21 and 22, Huckleberry Mountain Farms in Pinnacle will host a hayride for all to enjoy along with an antique tractor show, tractor games, pedal pull, kiddie train rides, parade of power, evening bonfires and marshmallow roasting, as well as good food. The hayride lasts approximately one hour on hand built covered wagons with wooden seats pulled by antique tractors down a two-mile trail mostly through the woods. The journey begins at the Shop near Pilot Mountain. Guests will pass by the Saw Mill where many evenings have been spent with great conversations and nice cool breezes with the Big Pinnacle of Pilot Mountain looming overhead. The hayride will travel through a field of pumpkins, leaving civilization behind.

One of the newest additions to the hayride at Huckleberry Mountain Farms is that the path will take patrons across the creek twice, before seeing Sugar Cane leading back into the woods once again. Once out of the woods, patrons will be given the opportunity to take a picture with a beautiful view of Pilot Mountain as a backdrop. As the hayride makes its way back to the shop, guests will be able to fill out their scavenger hunt sheet of what they observed in nature.

The event will also host an honoring of veterans. Vendors at the event include Jim and Kelly Cave of Cave Creations with their unique craft items. Food vendors include Southern Charm Grill, Cookie Mobster, and 360 Kettle Corn.

The cost of admission is $5. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. For more information contact Huckleberry Mountain Farms at huckleberrymtnfarms@gmail.com or check them out on Facebook. Huckleberry Mountain Farms is located at 1400 Perch Road in Pinnacle.