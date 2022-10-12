Bluegrass concert raised money for literacy

The Lonesome River Band performs at BBQ with a Side of Bluegrass. None of the Above performs at BBQ with a Side of Bluegrass. Anne Moser honored for serving SPC for nearly 30 years at BBQ with a Side of Bluegrass. Silent auction items at BBQ with a Side of Bluegrass. Banner on display showing Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

On October 9, community members gathered at Poplar Springs Elementary School to raise money for local literacy at BBQ With a Side of Bluegrass. Hosted by Stokes Partnership for Children, the fundraiser featured two of the best groups in bluegrass for entertainment, delicious BBQ provided by Dennis Ruff, a heads and tails game, a slop bucket bidding, a pig pen raffle, as well as a silent auction and dessert auction to raise money for a cause. The funds raised at the event all go to literacy programs that invest in children of Stokes County ages five and younger. Every single child that is not yet in kindergarten is impacted by the work of Stokes Partnership for Children. Approximately 1,300 children in Stokes County receive books through SPC’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a literacy program Parton founded inspired by her dad who was unable to read and write.

SPC is the only Smart Start partnership in North Carolina that hosts a bluegrass festival to raise money for early childhood programs. BBQ With a Side of Bluegrass was emceed by SPC Executive Director, Cindy Tuttle, who originally proposed the idea of raising money by hosting a bluegrass concert.

The two groups that performed at this year’s BBQ With a Side of Bluegrass were None of the Above and the Lonesome River Band. Fronted by Tim Sands of Pinnacle, None of the Above set the stage with their hard driving mix of traditional numbers and originals. Featuring Tim Harrison on bass, Jason Bodenhamer on mandolin, Jon Cornatzer on banjo, and Lee Cecil on dobro, None of the Above is one of the premier bluegrass groups of North Carolina’s Piedmont. A highlight from their performance at the event included an original song written by Sands called, “Talking to the Mountain” – a song that he wrote while looking at Sauratown Mountain in Stokes County.

In between sets at the fundraiser, the President of North Carolina Partnership for Children, Amy Cubbage, honored Anne Moser who is retiring after serving nearly 30 years at Stokes Partnership for Children. “Smart Start has been going in North Carolina as the oldest state system of early childhood in the country, and the most impactful, hands down, because of people like Anne Moser,” said Cubbage. “And, because of Cindy, the Board Members, and all the volunteers, Stokes County is a leader in the state and in the country in recognizing the value of young children, parents, and families.” Cubbage presented Moser with a certificate for the years she has served as Finance Manager for Stokes Partnership for Children.

The Lonesome River Band closed out the night with two sets demonstrating why they are one of the most respected names in bluegrass. Featuring Sammy Shelor on banjo, Mike Hartgrove on fiddle, Adam Miller on mandolin, Kameron Keller on bass, and Jesse Smathers on guitar, the Lonesome River Band brought down the house with their combination of bluegrass and old time. The band played a song written by Stokes County born songwriter, Barry Hutchins, called “Gabriel’s Already Standing,” that is currently number one on the Bluegrass Today Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart. Hutchins had sent Shelor a video of him performing the song in church, and it resonated with Shelor so much that he decided to include it on the Lonesome River Band’s 2022 album, “Heyday.”

BBQ With a Side of Bluegrass is expected to return for its 13th year in 2023.