King native and Winston-Salem author to publish second novel

Flying South Fiction Prize and Penelope Niven Award Winner Spencer K. M. Brown’s second novel “Hold Fast” will be published on Oct. 17 by publisher Wiseblood Books. The novel tells the story of a near-Olympian rower and his father living on the shore of Lake Superior as they struggle to find their way through his wife’s death. A deeply moving story, blending “The Movie-Goer” and “Manchester by the Sea,” “Hold Fast” is a poetic, lyrical view of the despair of our modern times and the gentle grace of landscape and family that see us through. Brown is the author of acclaimed novel “Move Over Mountain” (J. New Books 2019). His fiction and poetry have appeared in numerous publications and have received many accolades. Brown is a graduate of Salem College, and lives in Winston-Salem, NC with his wife and son.

Praise for:

“Hold Fast” by Spencer K. M. Brown:

“Spencer K. M. Brown’s Hold Fast is a triumph of spirit, rendered in soul-stirring prose and framed by the notion of redemption amidst the fiercest of storms. The characters are fully drawn, and Brown allows them the space to blossom with a poetic blend of existential longing and grounded realization. Brown writes with a voice that is achingly human but ultimately hopeful. He is an author sure to do great things for American literature.”

— James Wade, author of “Beasts of the Earth”

“Hold Fast is an intimate and lyrical tale of fathers and sons. Spencer K. M. Brown writes with a bone-deep knowledge of stark landscapes and starker men. You won’t soon forget Jude and Thom Algonquin, or the lengths they go to fulfill both dreams and desires. Hold Fast reminded me to slow down and pay attention.”

— Caleb Johnson, author of “Treeborne”

“Part adventure story, part love story, Hold Fast is the thrilling tale of a father and son who have learned to live with regret but refuse to give up on life. You will never forget these characters or their journey. An intimate look at the trouble we make and the trouble that finds us.”

— David James Poissant, author of “Lake Life” and “The Heaven of Animals”

