King resident gives back to community and honors troops

King – If you happened to pass by an American Flag mounted to a grapple truck off of Highway 66 in King on Sunday, Sept. 11, then you most likely passed by the display of Cory Pruitt, who exhibited the flag honoring those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

Pruitt, 28, is the owner of Affordable Tree Service based in King which serves the Piedmont Triad and beyond. A dedicated worker, Pruitt continues to uplift his fellow Americans by honoring those who have served, as well as giving back to his community here in Stokes County.

Having attended Stokes County Schools, Pruitt finished his education from home while starting his own business at the age of 15. “He started that tree service with one old Ford black truck and one chainsaw,” says Pruitt’s mother, Stephanie. “Since then he has progressed and has a well-known business. He has done work anywhere from Greensboro to High Point to Virginia.”

As a young business owner, Pruitt has been successful, and he has used that success to give back to those in his community. During the Christmas season last year, Pruitt and his fiancé, Kaitlyn Jo Boggess, went out and bought around $4,000 worth of toys and sat out on the side of the road next to their driveway on 66 and handed toys out to families who were struggling due to the effects of the pandemic. “He said God blessed his company so good,” says Stephanie Pruitt. “He wanted to give back to the community. You always hear so much negativity about young people. You never hear much positive.”

Living by example, Pruitt displays positivity through his actions with the hopes that others will do the same. In his free time Pruitt likes to spend time with his family including his young daughter, Ivy Jo, who has been described as the apple of his eye. Pruitt has also invested by purchasing numerous houses and fixing them up to rent out to tenants.

Displaying the American Flag on Sept. 11 is a symbol of strength and rebuilding, honoring those who lost their lives 21 years ago. People in the community acknowledge that Pruitt got his business sense from his grandpa who passed away this past March. “That was Cory’s heart, right there,” said Pruitt’s mother, Stephanie. “He got the business sense from him. Their way of saying it was, ‘he had a golden horseshoe in his booty.’ I was a single mom. I raised him and my daughter, but he has done all of this by himself. He’s something to be proud of.”