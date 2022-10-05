Stokes ROCKtober Fest takes the stage on Saturday

Terrible Twos (Submitted Photo)

The Stokes County Arts Council’s inaugural celebration of rock n roll, Stokes Rocktober Fest, is set to kick-off this Saturday, October 8 at the King Central Park Amphitheatre, 302 Kirby Road in King.

“For several years now, local residents have suggested to the Arts Council that there needs to be an event focusing more on the rock n roll music of the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s” said Stokes County Arts Council Executive Director Eddy McGee. “We were working on plans when covid arrived in 2020, and now it’s going to finally happen and we’re excited to have two of the best rock n roll bands anywhere in North Carolina” he added.

Those bands include Terrible Twos and Mean Street, both with Stokes County connections. Terrible Twos will open the event at 4pm, performing a variety of songs from the likes of AC/DC, Kiss, Queen and other popular rock groups from the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s. Mean Street will close the event beginning around 6pm, and is North Carolina’s premier Van Halen tribute band, performing songs from the original Van Halen lineup from 1978 – 1984.

Admission to Stokes Rocktober Fest is free, with cash and credit card donations accepted in support of Arts Education Touring Programs scheduled annually in Stokes County Schools.

“Each year, the Stokes County Arts Council organizes touring arts education programs in Stokes County Schools by the Winston-Salem Symphony, Piedmont Opera, Bailey Mountain Cloggers, Shared Radiance Shakespeare, NC Theatre for Young People, and many others” McGee continued. “Rocktober Fest is a great way to hear some incredible musicians performing the best in rock n roll, and support the arts in our public schools” he concluded.

Gate opens at 3pm, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair for seating. Several food trucks will also be supporting the event. For more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159.