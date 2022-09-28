Stokes resident honored for work with Special Olympics

Mitzi Britt honored by the American Red Cross at the annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of the Special Olympics in Stokes County. (Submitted Photo) Mitzi Britt’s son, Marshall, at the event honoring his mom. (Submitted Photo)

Stokes County resident, Mitzi Britt, was honored by the American Red Cross at the annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of the Special Olympics in Stokes County.

Britt got involved with the Special Olympics inspired by her 23-year-old son, Marshall. “You want to change the world for your kids,” Britt said to WXII12. “You want them all to have opportunities because you hear all the ‘can’ts’ and ‘they’re never gonnas’ so I guess we made it a mission to prove everybody wrong.”

Within 24 hours of his birth, the Britt’s found out that Marshall had down syndrome. Before Marshall’s first birthday, his parents had already begun volunteering with the Special Olympics North Carolina for the very first time.

The North Carolina Special Olympics were founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver who had a vision that individuals with intellectual disabilities were far more capable in physical activity and sports than experts believed possible. In 1968, Shriver organized the first Special Olympics International Games in Chicago, Illinois, with six athletes from North Carolina participating.

The very first North Carolina Special Olympics were held in 1970 with 400 participants. Since its conception, the North Carolina Special Olympics has grown to be recognized as one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world – with nearly 40,000 children and adults participating.

Marshall Britt won a gold medal at the 2019 state games in Raleigh, and it was then, when he was a junior at West Stokes High School, that the Wildcats started offering Unified Sports, offering students with intellectual disabilities to participate on the same team with students without. Marshall Britt played basketball and flag football.

I could tell the difference in his confidence level,” said Mitzi Britt to WXII12. “How he carried himself, how he smiled more.”

In 2017, Mitzi Britt became the coordinator for Stokes County’s Special Olympics. Her duties include working with the state chapter in Raleigh and handling logistics like finding coaches, athletes, and volunteers. She recently aided in finding her son and his Special Olympics bowling team a space to practice at Rural Lanes in Rural Hall. Special Olympics Stokes is always looking for coaches, volunteers, and older athletes in the county. The plan is to make the Special Olympics to be a year-round program offering seasonal sports with Unified Sports and the Special Olympics.

This year’s Salute to Heroes program was held Sept. 22 at the Millennium Center in Winston-Salem. According to outlets, Britt was overwhelmed with emotion at the news that she was to be honored for her work with the Special Olympics saying that she will continue to advocate and uplift her son and other Special Olympians.

Britt also launched the Hand in Hand Coffee Co. which employs special uniquely abled people to contribute. Britt’s contributions are immeasurable and demonstrate how one person can truly make a difference for so many. “We started Hand in Hand Coffee Co. for Marshall,” says Britt. “It is an online business with some local stores carrying our coffee. We are still working on getting our name out there and letting folks know about us and what we do.”

For more information about Hand in Hand Coffee Company visit https://www.handinhandcoffee.org/ or check them out on Facebook.

For more information about the Stokes County Special Olympics visit https://www.facebook.com/stokescountyspecialolympics.