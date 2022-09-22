Stokes County man missing

Scotty Manuel, age 37, of Germanton, went missing on June 23. Over 90 days have passed since Manuel was last seen walking from his parents’ house off of HWY 65 in West Walnut Cove. Manuel left his parents’ house on foot to go fishing as he was known to do in various fishing areas. He was carrying a toolbox shaped Piano 2-tone brown and beige tackle-box, a pistol grip Zebco rod & reel, and a small handheld-type American flag.

According to media outlets, Manuel did not have food or water provisions or a cellphone. Manuel was wearing dark jeans, a Walmart blue sleeveless t-shirt, black velcro-fastening tennis shoes, and a mesh gray-tone Tractor Supply ball cap. He may also have had a button front over shirt with him.

Manuel has green eyes, brown hair, weighs 130 pounds, and stands five feet nine inches tall.

Manuel suffers from a cognitive impairment, he walks with a distinct limp on the right side due to hip/leg damage sustained several years ago, and he has medial issues that require medication.

Manuel’s father has been quoted saying that it is not like his son to just wander off. Days prior to his disapperance Manuel was sleep deprived which could have caused him to be disoriented.

If you see Scotty Manuel or know any information on his whereabouts contact the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at 336-293-8130 or 336-593-8787.