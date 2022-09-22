The Old Paths: never too old to dream

Once upon a time, there lived a little kid in Walnut Cove who dreamed of becoming a Major League Baseball player. There was just one problem: This kid was a girl.

Nonetheless, this little girl’s Daddy taught her to play baseball, and then she played baseball with the boys on the old paths of the London School playground….. until the boys suddenly outgrew her in that inevitable pubescent spurt. So she transitioned to softball, but learned to keep a baseball scorebook to assist with her former male playmates’ baseball team at Southeastern Stokes Junior High. Coach Ron Webster even let her tag along and keep score at some of the seventh-grade boys’ games, even though she was older than those kids. Baseball was baseball; being at the field for any game was a pleasure.

Suddenly she wasn’t a little girl anymore, but her love for baseball had only intensified. Once she moved on to South Stokes High, Coach Bruce Hall put her to work as a batgirl and statistician for the Saura team. Traveling to King for every home game back when the Sauras played baseball at the American Legion, having to spend the night with a fellow batgirl in King after late nights at away games, sitting on hard bleachers keeping stat sheets for hours during games—no sacrifice was too much.

When high school ended, it was time to choose a career. Okay, so she couldn’t be an MLB player due to gender, but she could do the next best thing—become a sportswriter. However, it was the ‘80s when female sportswriters were yet as rare as April snow in Stokes County. Still, she had seen Mary Garber’s headshot in the sports section of the Winston-Salem Journal. And even though Garber had been forced for years to wait outside of locker rooms for sports interviews while the male reporters were inside getting the scoop, Mary was blazing a trail for other women to follow.

Daring to dream, this Walnut Cove girl was forced to make a decision that grieved her NC State-loving heart: She would need to go to college in Chapel Hill to take advantage of their acclaimed journalism school. With her farming relatives, who to this day bleed Wolfpack-red, in shock over the fact that she had become a traitorous Carolina blue-blood now, she headed east with the baby-blue, hard-shell Samsonite suitcase her parents had given her for high school graduation and the Carolina-blue Izod shirt Cousin Betty had provided.

Since a historic 1979 court decision had made sports locker rooms accessible to female reporters, she knew the door was literally now open for her dream to be fulfilled. So she swallowed her Wolfpack pride and became a Tar Heel.

Oh, the joy when someone said, “Have you heard they’re having batgirl tryouts for the Carolina baseball team?” Making it through the first few cuts, she progressed to the final interview with Coach Mike Roberts and the two senior co-captains. Why, it was just like being back home talking baseball with Daddy and the Bray uncles on a Sunday afternoon down on the Bray farm!

When the call came that she had been selected for the five-member batgirl team, the scream that echoed through Morrison Dorm was enough to bring suite-mates running. And now again, there was the thrill of being at the baseball field for hours each week, snagging bats for players who might soon be drafted by MLB teams.

Then one spring day, the New York Yankees came to Chapel Hill for an exhibition game with the Tar Heels. Standing on the field talking to Lou Piniella before the game, grabbing bats from stars like Bucky Dent, being handed a cracked bat by Aurelio Rodriguez to keep as a souvenir—yep, she knew once again she wanted to be near a baseball field for the rest of her life.

But sometimes the years take an unexpected toll on childhood dreams. Before she knew it, she was thirty-something with sportswriter aspirations trashed like last week’s newspapers. There were diapers to change, a home to maintain, bills to pay with too little money, and obligations piling up like her family’s laundry.

Too impoverished to afford cable TV, she watched the MLB Game of the Week and headed down to Daddy and Mama’s house some nights to watch the Braves. The unrealistic dreams of being an MLB player were long relinquished, but a new dream took root in her baseball-loving heart—to visit every MLB stadium.

However, such a dream required money—something in short supply as she raised her five kids. So she contented herself with driving six hours to the closest stadium to see the Braves play, but she kept a mental list of the 29 other MLB ballparks she hoped to one day visit.

The years brought better financial circumstances, which led to nine more stadiums being checked off her bucket list. A June 2022 trip was planned to Kansas City and St. Louis to see the Royals and Cardinals play, but with a beloved aunt near death, she gladly postponed that trip to August. Some things are more important than baseball.

Then August came, bringing the dreaded scourge of COVID to her doorstep. When weakness and shortness of breath lingered, travel plans were scrapped. Still, there was September, although visiting two stadiums was now out of the question.

The choice was St. Louis where Albert Pujols was chasing that rare feat of hitting 700 home runs before he retires this year. The now middle-aged girl rode 714 miles from Stokes County to Busch Stadium, where the Gateway Arch can be seen from home plate. And she cried again as she does every time she enters an MLB stadium.

Only for one game could she afford a ticket in left field where Pujols hits his dingers. And sure enough, he smashed his 698th homer to her section where it bounced off a railing and landed in her row. Mayhem ensued.

The ginger-haired guy beside her literally dove and body-slammed the seats in front of her to find the ball. A man to the left of her went so hard for the ball that he possibly broke his nose on the seats, blood flowing from the wound. There was flailing of limbs accompanied by grunts of frustration as the ball eluded them all.

Suddenly a voice behind her cried, “I got it!” The ball had landed right behind the Stokes County woman’s seat where another person picked it up. Camera crews besieged the area. A shapely, tanned, young sports reporter sat down right beside the not-so-young Walnut Cove girl whose shape reflected the birth of five kids and who had not had time to tan this summer.

She looked at the smiling blond reporter and thought, “That could’ve been me—well, minus the blond hair and white teeth.” And she looked at the now-coveted home run ball which had landed right behind her seat—the ball she had daydreamed of catching for weeks prior to her trip but which was now in the hands of an instant celebrity.

Then the girl smiled and was thankful to have been there at all. Had she visited in June or August as planned, she wouldn’t have witnessed this moment. Had it been any other night of this September trip, she would’ve been sitting in a non-homer section.

And she realized that sometimes you can bodyslam yourself or bang your nose onto hard seats in pursuit of your dream and yet come up empty-handed, while another stands still and says, “I got it!” Life is full of such ironies, but when some dreams die, others begin to blossom.

So marking MLB stadium number 11 off her list, she felt the blossoming of a dream to visit Cincinnati and Detroit next year, God willing, to see the

Reds and Tigers. Actor John Barrymore once said, “A man is not old until regrets take the place of dreams.” So I guess I am not old after all, for I am that little girl who still dreams…..

Leslie Bray Brewer can be emailed at theoldpathsatwalnutcove@yahoo.com. Her blog is at http://timesofrefreshingontheoldpaths.wordpress.com.