Stokes County Schools to scout recruitment fairs this October

At the Stokes County Board of Education work session held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Board of Education discussed staffing within the Stokes County School System.

Human Resources/Executive Director and Public Information Officer, Melisa Jessup, reported that there were five vacant positions in the Stokes County School System. At the Elementary level there is vacant positions for one music teacher and one art teacher. Substitute teachers are in place covering these classrooms at this time. The school system has reached out to retirees to see if they would be willing to assume the roles, but so far have not had any takers.

The Stokes County school system is planning to attend several recruitment fairs at Universities, beginning at Appalachian State this October with the plan of finding individuals to assume these roles.

There is a middle school vacancy for 7th Grade Social Studies at Chestnut Grove. There are also five and a half vacancies for Support Area positions. These positions include in-school suspension instructor at West Stokes, school nutrition floaters (substitutes), and a custodial position at North Stokes.

Kicking off the 2022-2023 year, all Exceptional Children’s program vacancies have been filled at Poplar Springs. As noted by Ms. Jessup, this is the first time that she can remember starting a school year with no vacancies for these roles, which she credits to the diligence of Special Programs Director, Mrs. Terri Collins. “She was able to creatively look at scheduling at Poplar Springs and cover that with a licensed teacher,” said Jessup. “Adding an Exceptional Children’s teacher’s assistant – this individual is actually a retired EC teacher from New Jersey. She and her family have moved into the North Stokes school district, so we feel like that need has been taken care of, but we are continuing to advertise for the opportunity.”

There is one regular education third grade position that will be opening up at London Elementary in the first week of October. The individual that filled that vacancy is shifting over to the Southeastern Middle School for Language Arts per their request.

Another topic of interest included an update on School Nutrition Meals. Jonathan Brown, the Director of Nutrition, added that there had been a decrease in meals served compared to the last two years. Under the federal program, meals were free for two years. If families don’t qualify for free or reduced meals then students must pay for meals. The current free and reduced percentage is 56.7% which is higher than past years. The high percentage has led the state to start a direct certification for Medicaid-eligible families and families that qualify by income.

After hearing comments from parents and students alike about school lunches, Chairperson Robertson inquired about what restrictions the School Nutrition Program face. According to Mr. Brown, with the Under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Act of 2010, the School Nutrition Programs are to follow low sodium, low fat, and whole grain guidelines. All grains, such as whole grain biscuits and whole grain pasta, must be enriched. There are different calorie restrictions for kindergarten to fifth grade, sixth grade to eighth grade, and ninth to twelfth grade. According to Brown, one of the biggest challenges is obtaining the calorie content but staying with the fat restrictions.

Mr. Brown mentioned that certain districts get funding from their local governments instead of being funded by the USDA and the state government, and because of this, they can serve foods that they wish to serve. The funding for USDA is approximately $50,000 per week, which the district would lose if they did not follow the USDA guidelines.