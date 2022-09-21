Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove

The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The streets were filled with over 100 local and small business vendors selling an assortment of homemade crafts and art, as well as food trucks, inflatable slides for kids, and live music provided by Huckleberry Shyne.

The South Stokes JROTC Cadets volunteered for four hours to support their local community at the Walnut Cove FallFest, assisting vendors as well as organizers with a variety of tasks.

The Cove Group which is a nonprofit organization who came together to support community outreach to promote growth in the town posted on their Facebook page giving special shout outs to the Cove Group members that volunteered, along with friends and the JROTC Cadets. They also thanked local businesses, Town of Walnut Cove employees and their families, Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office, Stokes County Health Department, Matthew Billings, Brian Booe, Walnut Cove Fire & Rescue, as well as all the vendors.

Huckelberry Shyne released their debut single this year called “Cause of You,” which you can stream wherever you listen to music.

