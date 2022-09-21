Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist

Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) Joseph Cole Southern

On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.

A community in mourning, the number of people that showed up at the Ingles in remembrance of Southern filled up the entire parking lot.

Motorcyclists in the community led a ride from Ingles past the funeral home where Southern’s funeral was held. Exhibiting the camaraderie that motorcyclists share for one another, it was apparent that day that the community will continue to uplift the memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who was one of their very own.

As noted by troopers, on Monday, Sept. 12, 21-year-old Southern and a friend were riding their motorcycles along Mountain View Road just outside of the city limits of King when a driver of a 2015 Nissan who was heading west crossed the center line and collided with both Southern and his friend. Southern passed away due to his injuries and his friend was taken to Atrium Wake Forrest Baptist Medical Hospital.

The day of Southern’s passing coincided with the birth of his goddaughter, who was born just 12 hours after the accident. Southern’s best friend, Jalon Moorefield, told WGHP that the two had already agreed to make Southern the godfather of his child. Moorefield shared that Southern told him that, “No matter the time, no matter the day, no matter the place, I’ll be there.”

Moorefield shared with reporters that, “It’s not really a feeling I’ve felt before. The feeling of losing somebody and gaining somebody at the same time.” Moorefield and his fiancé, Destiny Agee, named their newborn daughter after Southern to honor his memory.

“Cole loved like no other,” said Agee. “He always checked in every day on our family and made sure we had everything we needed for our two girls. He definitely was one of a kind and a best friend.”

Southern was known to be an extremely compassionate person. According to his obituary, at a young age, he would volunteer his time to help people at the Samaritan ministries. He has undoubtedly made a huge impact on his community and the people who knew him. Local business The Milk Bar in Walnut Cove even shared a story on their social media about how Southern and his family would pitch in to clean off tables or anything else that needed to be done to help out. “Cole Southern was a light that shined brightly in our community,” read the post. “It’s not very often that you’d find teenage boys willing to clean off tables out of the goodness of their heart, but that just goes to show the kind hearted spirit that Cole had.”

Many people in the community celebrated Southern’s life and honored his memory by participating in a “last ride,” which featured many motorcyclists and other vehicles riding together past the Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove where services for Southern were happening.

“The amount of people that showed up for my boy was amazing,” said Josh Patane; longtime friend of Southern. “I already knew there was going to be a lot of people to show love for him. He touched a lot of hearts.”

In an interview with WGHP, Southern’s father, Joe Southern, said, “I wish this on nobody, and I thought about it, and I kept crying, but the only way that I can tell you. The joy and the love that you feel when you have a child born, you reverse it in pain.”

Joseph Cole Southern was born to Margaret and Joseph D. Southern on Sept. 4, 2001 in Forsyth County and was raised in Germanton. He was currently employed by Infinity Communications. Southern was expecting a child with his fiancée.

The driver of the 2015 Nissan that hit Southern and his friend has been identified as Nehemia Russell James. James is being charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, careless/reckless driving, driving while impaired, and failure to maintain lane control.

Funeral services for Southern were held at Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove on Friday, Sept. 16, along with a Celebration of Life officiated by Joe Scott and Jerry Sorrell.