Lifelong Scout brothers honored

Donald Lankford poses with Timothy “Elisha” Spencer. Spencer named Lankford as his mentor during the ceremony giving him a mentor pin. Troop 450 at the Eagle Scout Ceremony recognizing Austin Holland, Weston Lankford, and Timothy “Elisha” Spencer.

On Aug. 27, a ceremony was held honoring three friends from Stokes County who have earned the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America: The Eagle Scout. Requirements to earn the Eagle Scout rank include earning at least 21 merit badges, and demonstrating Scout Spirit – an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. All three boys have demonstrated these attributes to the fullest, having dedicated much of their lives to giving back to their community as members of the Boy Scouts.

Having met each other through Scouts between the ages of 8 and 10, Austin Holland, Weston Lankford, and Timothy “Elisha” Spencer have stuck in the program and with each other through the years from tiger cubs all the way to Eagle Scouts. Throughout their time in the program, the group of friends have earned almost all the badges and patches that can be earned through their participation with Scout camp at Raven Knob, and through the diligent leadership of Donald Lankford and Stephen Holland who made sure they met regularly and pursued opportunities such as building pinewood derby cars, as well as hiking and camping in all seasons and weather conditions. The group collected food and stocked shelves at King Outreach and the local food bank. Each experience building character and developing skills that helps each Scout rise to live out the Scout Oath.

Each one of the young men that were honored achieved acceptance into a leadership role called The Order of the Arrow, the Scouting’s national camping honor society. According to the Boy Scouts of America Capitol Area Council website, the Order of the Arrow recognizes Scouts who best exemplify the Scout Oath and Law in their daily lives encouraging others to live these ideals as well.

To earn the Eagle Scout honor, the boys had to locate a need in the community and present it to the Scout Board for approval to qualify as an Eagle Scout Project. They then had to submit a plan that included making itemized expenses and the plan they would need to utilize to get the job done. They were responsible for all the fundraising and purchasing, as well as the site plans for the work day, building a work crew and ensuring that the job was done and completed well. However, even after having a finished product – they were not finished. They had to also put together a workbook and had to present and receive questions from a review board demonstrating the process of their project from beginning to end – featuring the end result and how it would leave a lasting impact on our community.

Adding to the magnitude of the task, the boys had just begun to step into their Eagle chapter when COVID-19 shut everything down, and yet the boys persisted. Most of their fundraising and project had to be worked around the lockdown and supply shortages. The young men worked together to make sure that each one of them would complete their projects before the end of this year when they age out at 18.

They also assisted a senior Scout who was a year ahead of them, Will Ericson, to complete his projects before his graduation during the shutdown. Ericson completed work on developing the dog park at Recreation Acres prior to his graduation in 2020.

Another friend in the group’s circle is Kevin Blakenely, who is near completion of his project. Blakenely was hoping to be finished to be recognized with his friends, but was detained due to supply shipping issues due to COVID-19. Walking the trails of King Park, one can see the results of Blakenely’s project, with new signs marking the trails and specific areas within the parks grounds.

After several delays waiting for the signage that was backordered, Holland, Weston, and Lankford assisted Blakenely in completing his project. Blakenely still awaits the final step of interviewing with the review board before he can officially be pinned as an Eagle.

At the ceremony honoring Holland, Weston, and Lankford, the three young men were joined by fellow troop members, family, and friends, as well as several adult Eagle Scouts young and old. The senior Eagle Scouts stood alongside their young comrades welcoming them into the brotherhood that they will be a part of for the rest of their lives. “Scouting friends become family,” remarked one of the Eagle Scouts during the ceremony.

The ceremony opened with the Pledge of Allegiance and comments from Lankford. Then the lighting of the Eagle candles was performed while reviewing the character traits of a Scout. A former Eagle Scout graduate came forward and read the charge to the three candidates. This part of the ceremony ended with all attending Eagle Scouts of all ages standing and repeating the Eagle charge and promise together with the new appointees. When the candidates accepted they were called forward with their parents. The rising Eagle’s presented their mothers and fathers with a pin of gratitude. Then the mothers pinned the Eagle pins on the Scouts. The final charge of acceptance was read and the parents were seated. Each Scout then proceeded to recognize and pin a select individual that they have chosen to become their mentor through the key role they performed in preparing them for their Eagle Scout honor signifying the passing of tradition and recognition of those who have paved the way.