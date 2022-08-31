Pine Hall Elementary to remain open

Pine Hall Elementary students preparing for WPHE interviews in the 1990s. The Pine Hall Ruritan Club hosts their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary School to benefit various community and county service projects. (Submitted Photo)

Back in May, the County’s Board of Education and nearly 250 parents, students, and friends of Pine Hall Elementary School crowded into the gym to discuss that kindergarten registration figures and the number of fifth-graders moving to middle school showed a net loss for enrollment that could lead the state to discontinue funding a principal position, and closing the doors of Pine Hall Elementary.

This year, student enrollment will keep Pine Hall Elementary School’s doors open once again to educate the young minds of children as it has done for decades. Many locals and their family members have gone through Pine Hall from Pre-Kindergarten all the way to graduation from the 12th grade back when the school served all the grades.

“Pine Hall is a tight-knit and supportive learning environment” says Principal Dr. Amy Goodman. “We’re excited to see our students return! We’re big on family engagement, family involvement, and that’s something you don’t see that often. At a time when we need to do more for kids than we’ve ever needed to do before, Pine Hall staff are focused on helping students catch up academically and addressing social-emotional challenges. We did not have to cut classroom teachers, a fact that brought needed stability and support for this coming school year as our state took away the hold harmless provision in place the past two years. Small schools are expensive to run. When we lose kids, we lose resources. We’re thankful federal funds are helping our ability to serve kids with very high needs. Keeping Pine Hall open, with a full slate of student support, is worth it. I am appreciative that our Board is moving cautiously as they weigh in on enrollment drops in our district and federal monies for learning loss dry up in 2024.”

According to the book “Stokes County Heritage Vol. 1,” Pine Hall School dates back to 1844 in District 15. The exact location of the first Pine Hall School is not known. The Pine Hall public school began around 1880-1885 off of Hickory Fork Road. In 1910, the school was relocated to the plantation owned by Mr. N. E. Dalton, who donated land for the establishment of the school. Five years in, the school was moved once again because the student population outgrew the space of the one room school building. The new school building contained three rooms, and later additional rooms and an auditorium were added.

In 1929, a fire destroyed the Pine Hall School. There were no injuries to the students and most the books were saved. Since the community was left without a building, students of Pine Hall School started to attend classes hosted by the Roberts Family across the river. The Roberts Family lived downstairs and school was held in the rooms on the second floor. In the fall of 1930, a new school building was erected in the current location of Pine Hall Elementary. The new school had nine teachers and the Principal was Mr. Sides. Additional classrooms and a lunchroom were added on after the initial structure was completed, with more additions taking place in 1955 – with more classrooms, a new lunchroom, and an office. A new wing was added to the school in the 1970s and the original part of the structure was torn down. The school today is the result of all the additions since the 1930s.

Pine Hall School was accredited in 1935 and the elementary school was placed on the accredited list in 1950.

Pine Hall Elementary school alumna, Katie Manring, who is now a teacher Lake Norman Charter Middle School, has a shared generational experience with Pine Hall School – both she, her father, and her grandparents attended the school. “Pine Hall Elementary School is arguably the most important school I ever attended,” says Manring. “It set the tone for my educational experience. Being a student there directly impacted my choice to become an educator. The atmosphere and environment that Pine Hall offered me was unmatched. Pine Hall offers the perfect opportunities for a child that thrives in a loving, close-knit, and personable educational environment. Without Pine Hall Elementary, I am unsure that I would’ve chosen to take the same career path as I did. The teachers that I had the honor of being taught by were not only amazing teachers, but well-known members of the community that openly gave back to the community itself. The small community allows teachers and parents to truly team up and ensure that each child is receiving the best support possible. Pine Hall Elementary School is a foundational piece of the Pine Hall community. Without it, Pine Hall would not and will never be the same.”

Many community members look back fondly on their memories attending and working at Pine Hall Elementary. Offering a unique educational experience thanks to the administration and dedication of their staff, students of Pine Hall got to experience the wonder of space and the thrill of interviewing important people that have made huge impacts on our world.

“My career at Pine Hall, I couldn’t have been more blessed,” says former educator at Pine Hall Elementary Jayson Duncan who taught fifth grade for more than 30 years. “I’ve always felt like that my worst kids would have been good kids in other county schools. That’s just how good the students are down here in Pine Hall. The administration always gave us opportunities to work outside of the box. We had a TV show and we did the space program. I know Pine Hall School has been mentioned at least three times in the Congressional Record, spoken about on the floor of Congress. So, we are not a hidden entity in the world.”

In the early 1990s, Pine Hall Elementary School started WPHE, the school’s own version of an interview talk show where students would interview notable people on camera. Students of Pine Hall Elementary interviewed celebrities such as Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, and Garth Brooks, as well as politicians such as Richard Burr and First Lady Hillary Clinton.

“Mr. Duncan started it all,” recalled former Pine Hall Elementary student Lindsay Easter. “I think what he did was impressive. He got kids to interview presidents and the First Lady, politicians, and celebrities. I got to interview Patrick Duffy from ‘Dallas.’ All the people that we interviewed were very nice because we were kids. We were out in the field like we were real journalists.”

Pine Hall Elementary also hosted a mock shuttle mission that allowed students to interact with real astronauts. “We had one room that was for the astronauts,” remembered Easter. “There was a separate room that had mission control all set up. We would communicate during the whole shuttle mission. Parents took turns in shifts staying with us because we would be there all weekend.” For students that attended Pine Hall Elementary, the memories of their immersive educational experience prevail and continue to inspire. “As a child you just don’t realize how above and beyond they went to create these experiences for us.”

Jayson Duncan and his wife, Gail, who also taught at Pine Hall for 30 years, continue to give back to Pine Hall Elementary and the community as part of the Pine Hall Ruritan Club, which hosted their 14th Annual Car Show at Pine Hall Elementary on Aug. 20 raising funds for various community and service projects including Pine Hall Elementary School.

Pine Hall Elementary returned for students on Aug. 29.