Winfree named editor at Stokes News

A long-time Stokes County resident, Mason Winfree, has been named editor of The Stokes News.

Raised in the town of Stokesdale, Winfree developed an interest in the stories and history connected to the land around him. His mother, Penney Moore Winfree, grew up in Stokes County, attending South Stokes High School. Mason Winfree spent many weekends of his childhood with his grandmother, Nancy Moore, in Pine Hall, instilling in him a deep-rooted love and appreciation of Stokes County. Largely influenced by the musical members of his family, Winfree learned to play the guitar and autoharp as a teenager; two instruments that were also played by his grandfather, Bobby Moore, who lived in Stokes County for many years.

In college, Winfree attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro where he majored in Media studies/journalism, and then went off to graduate school where he completed a master’s degree in the humanities with his thesis focusing on preserving country music traditions at Tiffin University in Ohio.

As a writer, Winfree has been a contributor to Yes Weekly, Americana Highways, The Alternate Root Magazine, and Bluegrass Today, as well as a content creator for Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAM), a non-profit organization that has an after-school program based in Stokes County that teaches children to play and dance to traditional old-time and bluegrass music.

“We are very pleased to have Mason joining our team in Stokes County,” said Adams Publishing Group Regional Publisher Sandra Hurley. “It is easy to see how dedicated he is to the area through his writing, and we know this will be instrumental in his sharing the many stories important to our readers.”

For six years, Winfree hosted a radio show on WUAG 103.1 FM Radio Greensboro called Patchwork of America where he showcased the various styles and traditions of country music, including several musicians from Stokes County – a show that he also briefly broadcasted from WMYN Rockingham County radio in Mayodan. Winfree is also a student of Ralph McGee at the King Music Center, and a songwriter who has collaborated with Stokes County aritst, Mason Via.

Winfree’s love for traditional music and culture continues to propel him forward. Both his academic and journalistic writing are strongly influenced by a sense of place. Having been surrounded by a plethora of storytellers, creators, farmers, and musicians in and around Stokes County, Winfree is not only connected to the land, but strives to elevate and showcase it any way that he can.

“Stokes County has made an immeasurable impact on who I am today,” says Winfree. “To get the opportunity to exercise my degree to showcase the stories and serve the people of a place that has shaped me is so beyond rewarding.”

Winfree assumed his new post on Aug. 11. He takes the position formerly held by Neill Caldwell, who retired earlier this year.