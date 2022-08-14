Summer Jam offers fun, raises money for Roe Roe’s Heroes

GoodFellers kept the crowd jamming and dancing during last year’s Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo) Cooks Wall was one of two bands which kept the crowed entertained at the 2021 Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club Summer Jam in King Central Park. (Submitted photo)

Store shelves may be filled with back-to-school specials, and an increasing number of social media posts seem to come from people extolling the coming autumn, but the Chestnut Grove Ruritan Club is not ready to give up on summer.

The group will be sponsoring its annual Summer Jam 2022 later this month — the final Saturday of August — with all the trappings of summertime. Live music, hot dogs and other concessions, along with a classic car cruise-in, are all on the schedule that day at King Central Park.

Ashley Mitchell, a member of the Ruritans and organizer for the Summer Jam, said the gathering is about giving local residents a fun, family-friendly summer event while raising money for a good cause.

She ought to know, since Mitchell and her mother, Deborah Frye, helped launch the annual Summer Jam 15 years ago.

“We have been doing this since, I think, my senior year of high school,” she said. “That’s been 15 years.”

A long-time member of the Ruritan Club — active since her middle school years — Mitchell said “We were just trying to figure out ways to do something that was fun for the community that was free,” she said of that first Summer Jam. “Something summer time.” She was friends with Taylor Vaden, a Winston-Salem singer and musician who was just beginning to do public performances, and he agreed to do a concert for that first event.

It was a hit, she recalled. “We have been doing this since, usually the fourth week in August. We’ve only been rained out maybe twice in all those year.” The group also cancelled the jam in 2020 because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but returned last year.

The music — this year featuring The Fenders as well as Uptown Dueling Pianos — is free, as is the cruise-in. The group will sell concessions, including hot dogs, pizza, and drinks, with proceeds going to Roe Roe’s Heroes.

The event has always raised money for such causes. Mitchell said in the early years the money raised through concession stands and donations went to either the American Cancer Society or to Relay for Life.

In 2019 a local child, Roe Roe Tucker, was diagnosed with leukemia, starting a groundswell of support from local residents and businesses. That led her parents, Chad and Meredith Tucker, to form Roe Roe’s Heroes, a foundation which hopes to raise money for pediatric cancer research and to help other families going through what the Tucker’s have experienced through Roe Roe’s treatments.

“We have pretty much, every year, picked some benefit that involves cancer,” Mitchell said. “With the establishment of Roe Roe’s Heroes…we felt that was a more local investment. We are all about local service.”

“We do serve concessions there, that is how we make money for the event,” she said of the upcoming gathering. “We have sponsors who give financially who help cover the cost of the bands, the cost of food, the cost of the sound system.” And that frees up the money coming from concessions, and from donations, to go directly to Roe Roe’s Heroes.

Mitchell said they are hoping for a big crowd — she said generally 4oo to 500 folks turn out for the Summer Jam

She said The Fenders are a local favorite band — “They have played for us several years, at least half of the Summer Jam events they have played for us.” She described the band as a group of local folks from King and Mount Airy that play covers of well-known songs, from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

“They just put on a really good show.”

For the first time they are doing the dueling pianos.

“We have never had anything like this. We’re hoping for a really good turnout, we’re going to need a lot of audience participation in requesting songs.”

Of course, the cruise-in returns to the jam as well, open to most any local classic car enthusiast.

“Anyone wanting to enter, we ask them to come in the back entrance by East Coast Wings.”

While there are no specific games for kids, she said the park has a playground, and most years the kids enjoy hanging out, playing with one another, and dancing during the concert.

She did encourage folks to bring chairs and blankets for seating.

The Summer Jam is Aug. 27, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. For updates and more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Chestnut-Grove-Ruritan-Club-442885939505933/?ref=page_internal