West End Arts Market celebrates 2 years

West End Arts Market in Pilot Mountain celebrated its two-year anniversary recently.

West End Arts Market, located at 701 West Main Street, a space it shares with The Head Shoppe Plus, held its celebration on Aug. 6.

The Arts Market was born during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns to give local artists a venue to display and sell their work while festivals were closed down. The artist co-op has grown over the two years and has artists from Stokes, Surry, Yadkin, Forsyth counties in North Carolina and Carroll County in Virginia.

Many of the artists were on hand to meet and greet customers and friends during the celebration. Josie Grogan was demonstrating how to do paper machete pumpkins and Sylvia Lawson, one of the founders of West End Arts, was doing pottery demonstrations. She even encouraged others to give it a try at the wheel.