Stokes receives Internet grant money

It has long been the cry of educators and economic development leaders alike: High speed internet access has become a virtual necessity in the modern society, just to give local youth and the community at large a chance to keep pace with the rest of the world.

That need was laid bare during the school and business shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with workers in some places struggling to get tasks done from home. Even more alarming were children and youth, either not getting any schoolwork done or having to drive miles to central hot spot locations just to keep up with online lessons.

While much would have to go into solving all of the affordable, high-speed internet needs, 11 North Carolina counties will be getting help with $30 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants awarded by the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

Stokes County is one of those communities.

”More than 13,000 households and 582 businesses across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet,” Gov. Roy Cooper said earlier this month in announcing the grants. “All North Carolina communities, families and businesses need access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet. This round of grants means more North Carolinians will be able to take advantage of opportunities to learn, work, access health care and connect to the world.”

In Stokes County the grants will be administered through RiverStreet Communications of NC Inc. to ensure the implementation of the high speed internet services. It was not clear how much of the $30 million will be given to Stokes County, nor how many households and businesses would benefit.

The program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The GREAT program provides matching grants to internet service providers and electric membership cooperatives that may partner with individual North Carolina counties to compete for funding to expand high-speed internet service to unserved areas of the state. Additional details regarding specifically how much was awarded to each county, and how many people and businesses may be affected, should be released later this month when the rest of the $350 million GREAT grant pool is awarded.

In addition to Stokes County, other communities receiving this first round of grant money include:

– Yadkin County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)

– Anson County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

– Cabarrus County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

– Davie County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)

– Iredell County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)

– Madison County: French Broad Electric Membership Corp.

– Polk County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC (Charter Communications)

– Rowan County: Yadkin Valley TMC (Yadtel | Zirrus)

– Transylvania County: ZITEL LLC

– Union County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC (Windstream)

“We are excited to continue getting these GREAT grant awards out as quickly as possible so providers can begin work to connect North Carolinians across the state to high-speed internet,” said Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. “Our team is continuing to work to get more grants out the door to get more people connected.”

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity, please visit https://www.ncbroadband.gov.