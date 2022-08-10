45 years later, Elvis’ influence still alive

It was a hot, sultry day, one in an unrelenting string of sweltering summer days throughout much of the Southeast, including across Stokes County.

The day was Aug. 16, 1977 — and late that afternoon, in the time before social media and cell phones, word leaked from Memphis, Tennessee that the The King of Rock ‘n Roll had passed away.

Elvis was dead.

While some learned of his passing that evening, from somber radio DJs and evening television newscasts, many did not learn until Aug. 17, when widespread reports of his death circulated on radio, in newspapers, and on TV.

Locally, the day after his death, the first time many heard news of his loss, temperatures dropped to almost chilly — for summer — levels, with an early evening string of rain showers heralding a cold front. In King, residents wouldn’t see typical summer-like conditions for several days as even the weather seemed to cool at the prospect of no more Elvis.

That does not mean his influence on the musical world was finished. Now, Elvis tribute artists perform across America, and others put on shows that feature not only The King’s music, but other facts about his life and career.

Such a show will be on the stage at The Arts Place of Stokes on both Saturday and Sunday — dubbed Elvis Weekend, with the 45th anniversary of his death just days away.

Taylor Vaden, a Winston-Salem based artist with an Elvis show named Memphis Thunder (which features a selection of Elvis songs, from his early barnstorming concert days to later in his career, when he was an international star — complete with a little Elvis gyrating while singing and playing the guitar), will be serving as the moderator and featured performer for the two-day event.

“When it came to his music, Elvis found a niche during his time that was unpopular and a mix of rhythm and blues that had never been heard before,” said Vaden. “Elvis developed a style that he would cultivate and expand on over the course of three decades that would continue to make an impact 45 years after his passing.”

Saturday’s free admission program will include live music, memorabilia, Elvis trivia with prizes, and the opportunity for fans to share personal stories of the impact The King has had on their love of his music. Sunday’s ticketed event will feature Vaden performing his one-man tribute The King’s Music.

“With August 16 being the 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death, we want to take this upcoming weekend to not only remember his music, but to dive a little deeper into who Elvis was and take a look at his legacy through conversations, authentic memorabilia, stories, and more,” Vaden said. “The King’s Music is a show I launched at the beginning of 2019 as a tribute to Elvis Gospel music. I believe this will be one of the most fun Elvis events I’ve ever been a part of doing and know that fans of all ages will enjoy it.”

Saturday’s August 13 program is free and will begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday’s August 14 program is a ticketed event beginning at 3 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $15 to $20. The Arts Place of Stokes is located at 502 Main Street in Danbury.

For tickets more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336-593-8159, or visit www.StokesArts.org. To get a peek at some of Vaden’s Elvis work, visit https://www.facebook.com/TaylorVadensTributetoElvis