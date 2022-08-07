Rock Spring artists show accepting entries

CRITZ, VA — The Reynolds Homestead, in partnership with Bull Mountain Arts, will be accepting submissions for the annual Rock Spring Art Show August 20-23.

“We are excited to be able to host this important art event for our region and we encourage all area artists to submit original art,” said Julie Walters Steele, director of the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia. “We realize the important role art has played during the pandemic as a source of relaxation and reflection, and we look forward to seeing the art created by area residents during this time.”

The Rock Spring Art Show is open to artists 18 years of age or older who reside in Stokes and Surry counties in North Carolina as well as in Patrick, Henry, Franklin, Floyd or Carroll counties in Virginia . Any Patrick County native, or member of Bull Mountain Arts, regardless of residence, may enter.

Entries must be the artist’s original work and completed in the past three years. The entry fee is $25 per artist; members of Bull Mountain Arts may enter for $20. Those interested in joining Bull Mountain Arts may do so when submitting art. Each artist is eligible to enter two works of art.

Art may be submitted in the following categories: oil painting, acrylic painting, watercolor painting, drawing, and 2D mixed and 3D media. There is no restriction on size, however, two-dimensional art must be framed and wired for hanging. All 3D artwork must be freestanding or include its own display apparatus. Quilts should have a sleeve on the back for a hanging dowel to be inserted.

Submissions of artwork will be accepted at the Reynolds Homestead as follows: Saturday, August 20 from 1-4 p.m.; Sunday, August 21 from 1-4 p.m.; Monday, August 22 from 9 a.m. -4 p.m., and Tuesday, August 23 from 9 a.m. 4 p.m.

The opening reception and awards ceremony for the Rock Spring Art Show will be held Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Reynolds Homestead. Prizes will be awarded to winners in each category. Everyone is invited to attend the reception for an opportunity to meet the artists. The art will be on exhibit Sept. 11 through Oct. 29 and will be open for viewing Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and on Sundays, 1-4 p.m.

For more information about the Rock Spring Art Show and to download an entry form, visit www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.

Anyone interested in volunteering to assist with art submissions and hanging, sign up for volunteer hours by contacting the Reynolds Homestead by phone or email.

The Reynolds Homestead is seeking sponsors for awards and the reception. If you are willing to help support the Rock Spring Art Show, please contact Terri Leviner at 276-694-7181 ext. 21. Your support would be greatly appreciated.

Individuals with a disability and desire an accommodation should contact the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181 during regular business hours at least 10 business days prior to the event.

The Reynolds Homestead is an outreach and engagement unit of Virginia Tech.