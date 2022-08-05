Local 4-Hers do well in state competition

The Stokes/Rockingham 4-H Livestock Team competed in the 2022 NC 4-H Livestock Contests July 27-29, with 11 local youth competing in the Quiz Bowl, Skillathon and Livestock Judging.

In Skillathon, junior Tucker East was tenth in Evaluation, ninth in Quality Assurance, ninth in ID/ Written Test, and tenth highest individual overall.

In livestock judging, he received ninth in Meat Goats, tenth in Cattle, fifth in Swine, fourth in Oral Reasons and tenth highest individual overall.

Nate Bowman, Maddie East, Brayana McGhee, and Jolene Windsor competed as intermediates.

In Skillathon, the group was second in team Evaluation while Maddie received tenth and Nate received seventh in that category; the team was first in Quality Assurance with Maddie taking ninth; the group was second in ID/Written Test; and second highest team overall.

In Livestock Judging, the team received second high team in Swine. Nate received fourth in Sheep, third in Meat Goats, seventh in Cattle, fourth in Swine, fourth in Oral Reasons, and seconded highest individual overall. Jolene took fifth in Swine.

The seniors went in two groups, with the A Team consisting of Coleman East, Michelle Hartman and Amber Shutsky while the B Team was made up of Ana McAuley, Addison Farris, and Erica Shutsky.

In Skillathon the B team was second Evaluation (B Team) with Ana receiving tenth and Addison receiving ninth. The A Team finished third in Quality Assurance; the A team was second in ID/Written Test with the B Team taking third in ID/Written Test, with Addison finishing tenth individually in that category and Michelle taking fifth.

Overall the B team finished third, with Addison finishing ninth.

In Livestock Judging the A Team was second with Ana seventh and Addison third; and the A team was first in Meat Goats, where Ana finished seventh and Amber was fourth. Ana received seventh in Oral Reasons.

In Quiz Bowl, the A Team finished second.