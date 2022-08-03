COVID cases again rising locally

Stokes County is one of 61 North Carolina counties now listed in the “high transmission” category for COVID-19. That figure is up from 50 a week ago.

A recent national wave of the coronavirus has not yet proven as problematic as earlier waves which overwhelmed hospitals, but case counts — along with hospitalizations and deaths — are again creeping upward.

In North Carolina, only two of the state’s 100 counties are still in the low-transmission status. Ashe and Watauga counties, in the extreme northwest corner of the state, are still considered low-transmission counties.

With the high-transmission status, the CDC and state health officials are encouraging individuals to again wear masks while in public — as much for the safety of others as for themselves. State health department officials also urge individuals to follow other, earlier recommendations as well: Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters; maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible; follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19; and maintain social distancing when in public.

The Stokes County Health Department is scheduling vaccination appointments for those who are 18 years and older, according to the county website. Those interested should call 336-593-2400 or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us to schedule a vaccination appointment.

“We are prepared to offer booster shots beginning the week of Sept. 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose,” county health department officials said. “At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.

“We are bringing back our COVID phone line 336-593-2401 and you can still email the covid19@co.stokes.nc.us to get on the list for an appointment.

“We are recommending also with the start of school approaching to encourage your children to wear a mask when in class or during inside events. We do know that masks are optional for schools this year. We do encourage wearing them though, due to the high number of COVID positive individuals that we have currently in Stokes County.”

As of August 1,according to USA Facts, Stokes County has experienced 12,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 185 deaths.