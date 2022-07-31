King native among largest Naval exercises

PEARL HARBOR – A 2019 Stokes Early College High School graduate and King native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Hayden Gerstemeier is an interior communications electrician aboard USS Essex, operating out of San Diego, California.

A Navy interior communications electrician is responsible for operating and repairing electronic devices used in the ship’s gyrocompass and interior communications systems, including electronic megaphones and other announcing equipment.

Today, Gerstemeier uses skills and values similar to those learned in King.

“Be true to who you are and be resilient when anything comes your way are things I grew up learning and believing,” said Gerstemeier.

As the world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

The theme of RIMPAC 2022 is Capable, Adaptive, Partners. The participating nations and forces exercise a wide range of capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility of maritime forces. These capabilities range from disaster relief and maritime security operations to sea control and complex warfighting. The relevant, realistic training program includes gunnery, missile, anti-submarine and air defense exercises, as well as amphibious, counter-piracy, mine clearance operations, explosive ordnance disposal and diving and salvage operations.

“During RIMPAC I’m looking forward to understanding how all the navies work together and getting to know my foreign shipmates,” said Gerstemeier.

Serving in the Navy means Gerstemeier is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The United States Navy patrols all international waters in support of friendly nations,” said Gerstemeier.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.

“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”

“I’m most proud of the person who I have become and the camaraderie I’ve gained with my shipmates,” said Gerstemeier. “I’ve made memories and friends to last a lifetime.”

During RIMPAC, a network of capable, adaptive partners train and operate together in order to strengthen their collective forces and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific. RIMPAC 2022 contributes to the increased interoperability, resiliency and agility needed by the Joint and Combined Force to deter and defeat aggression by major powers across all domains and levels of conflict.

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Gerstemeier and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“I believe that service in the Navy is a sacrifice, but I think we get a lot out of the Navy because of those sacrifices,” added Gerstemeier. “The Navy has so many opportunities for its people. You just have to know how to ask.”

Additional information about RIMPAC is available at http://www.cpf.navy.mil