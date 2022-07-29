Pilot Mountain has new head ranger

Pilot Mountain State Park has a new superintendent, but the new chief ranger is no stranger to the area.

Jason Anthony was tapped for the superintendent’s post recently by the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation. He fills the role left by Matt Windsor, who served as park superintendent from 2008 until October of last year, when he was transferred to take a similar post at Hammocks Beach State Park in Swansboro.

Since then, park rangers Nick Bowman and Carla Williams have served as acting superintendents, until Anthony was named to the post.

Stokes County residents may recognize the name and face of the new superintendent in Pilot Mountain — he’s been serving at Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County for years. Overall, Anthony has been with the Division of Parks and Recreation since 1998, and he has spent a fair bit of that time at Hanging Rock.

“Jason is known across the state parks system as one of our most knowledgeable and well-rounded rangers,” said North District Superintendent Kristen Woodruff. “As superintendent, his familiarity with the Sauratown Mountains, park operations of a highly-visited park and his demonstrated leadership will make for an easy transition and great new leadership for Pilot Mountain State Park.”

Anthony began his career with the division in 1998 as a seasonal employee at Fort Macon State Park, where he worked summers through college and later as a park attendant. He graduated from Toccoa Falls College in northeast Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in English and minor in history in 2002, according to the state agency. He was hired as a park ranger at Hanging Rock State Park in 2003.

During his time at Hanging Rock, Anthony supervised the lake swim area and served as lead law enforcement and boundary management ranger. He also served the division as a certified CPR instructor since 2016.

Pilot Mountain State Park straddles Surry and Yadkin counties, centering around the iconic geologic knob visible for miles around. Visitorship at the park has exploded in recent years, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic began. More than 1 million tourists have visited the site each of the past two years, to enjoy hiking, camping, climbing, and to see the mountain’s pinnacle.

“Once a navigational landmark for the Saura tribe, the Big Pinnacle can be viewed from the park’s summit area, which also offers panoramic views of the Piedmont and the Sauratown and Blue Ridge mountains,” the agency said of the park. It is one of 41 state parks and recreation areas managed by the Division of Parks and Recreation, along with nearly four dozen other facilities, sites, and agencies.